Who was Daniel Riva? US diplomat fatally stabbed in Myanmar; 5 things to know as ex-wife under investigation

A diplomat from the United States was fatally stabbed in the head and neck in Myanmar, with his ex-wife, Pavinee Supasirivisan, being the suspected perpetrator.

Who was Daniel Riva? 5 things to know as US diplomat found dead in Myanmar

Daniel Riva, aged 43, hailing from Long Island, New York, was discovered dead on May 11 at the Sakura Residence and Hotel. This hotel is situated merely one mile from the U.S. embassy, rendering it a favored spot for American diplomats and other guests. According to an attorney knowledgeable about the case, the Thai woman attended her second hearing at the Kamayut Township Court in Myanmar on Tuesday, facing an immigration-related charge linked to crimes committed by foreigners in the country. The attorney opted to remain unnamed, according to the Associated Press. Supasirivisan may be subjected to a sentence ranging from six months to five years for the immigration offense, in addition to a possible ten-year sentence or even the death penalty for the murder charge. Officials and witnesses who have provided testimony in court are reluctant to communicate with the media and investigators regarding the case, owing to stringent government regulations. Additionally, journalists are barred from attending court hearings. However, it has been confirmed that three prosecution witnesses testified during the hearing on Tuesday, along with two legal representatives for the defendant. The status of Supasirivisan's plea regarding the charge remains uncertain.

In Myanmar, a U.S. diplomat was killed by fatal stab wounds. His former spouse, Pavinee Supasirivisan, is suspected of committing the crime. (AP)

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Here's what Thailand Ministry said

Thailand's Foreign Ministry has verified that it has extended consular support to the suspect, yet it has declined to disclose additional information.

The diplomat was discovered deceased with stab wounds to the head and neck on May 11 at the Sakura Residence & Hotel, a venue favored by diplomats, business professionals, and other international guests, situated approximately 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) from the U.S. Embassy, as stated by the attorney.

The U.S. State Department acknowledged the diplomat's death but has chosen not to release further details, including the identity of the diplomat.

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