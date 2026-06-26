Zafar Padamsee Mawani and Guillermo Jafett Hidalgo: Missing Chicago couple confirmed dead among bodies near Mexico City
Chicago couple Zafar Mawani and Guillermo Hidalgo Ortiz, missing since May in Mexico, were confirmed dead by family.
A couple from Chicago, who went missing in Mexico, were confirmed to be among several bodies found last week on the outskirts of Mexico City, as stated by their family on Wednesday.
Zafar Padamsee Mawani, a U.S. citizen, and his partner, Guillermo Jafett Hidalgo Ortiz, vanished in May in the vicinity south of the Mexican capital. The couple had relocated from Chicago to Mexico City together. Authorities initiated a search and made multiple arrests related to the case.
Subsequently, investigators discovered four unidentified bodies in a mountainous region after detainees reportedly guided them to the location, The UK Independent reported.
Here's what Zafar Padamsee Mawani
On Wednesday, Mawani's family issued a statement, announcing that Mexican authorities had verified the deaths of the couple.
“We are grateful beyond words to everyone who tried to help bring Zafar home to us – investigators on the ground, our core strategy and support team, authorities in both countries, generous volunteer organizations, as well as friends and loved ones who stepped forward to help without being asked,” the family said.
Who were Mawani and Hidalgo Ortiz?
Mawani and Hidalgo Ortiz resided in Chicago and Mexico City, as stated by Cate Taylor, a representative for Mawani’s family. NBC News Chicago reported in late May that the men were in Mexico to assist Mawani’s mother. The report also highlighted unusual withdrawals from the couple’s bank accounts.
The federal government's missing-person bulletin said that Mawani was a 56-year-old U.S. citizen. The bulletin issued by authorities in Mexico City for Hidalgo Ortiz states that he was 56 years old. While it does not clarify his nationality, it mentions that he was with Mawani at the time of their disappearance, which occurred south of Mexico City, approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of La Marquesa National Park's mountains.
Missing cases in Mexico: A look at federal data
According to the latest federal data, over 135,000 people are unaccounted for in Mexico due to criminal violence. This figure continues to rise despite a significant decrease in homicide rates since President Claudia Sheinbaum assumed office in 2024.
In May alone, the official registry of missing persons in Mexico recorded 977 new cases.
Recently, groups of relatives have organized protests while Mexico co-hosts the FIFA World Cup, calling for increased attention to this pressing issue and additional resources for search efforts, which are predominantly conducted by the families of the missing. A common grievance among them is that authorities respond more swiftly when the missing individuals are foreign nationals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More