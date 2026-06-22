Chicago to see military intervention? Trump tears into Governor Pritzker, makes big statement after shootings
President Trump calls for military intervention in Chicago after a weekend of violence that claimed seven lives.
President Donald Trump has urged for military action in Chicago following a series of shootings during the extended weekend, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and left many others injured.
On Truth Social, the POTUS wrote on Sunday: "Why isn't Governor Pritzker calling me for help. I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH, in ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!! D.C. went from one of the worst, to one of the safest cities in the U.S."
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Chicago sees two dozen shooting incidents
Preliminary reports from the Chicago police state that there have been at least two dozen shooting incidents since 5 p.m. on Friday. Among those who lost their lives is a 21-year-old who was shot in the chest on Sunday, an 18-year-old who was shot in the armpit on Saturday evening, and a 50-year-old who was shot in the chest on Friday.
Additionally, at least 12 people in a crowd on a Chicago street sustained gunshot wounds on Friday evening when an SUV approached and two occupants began firing, according to police reports.
The group of injured people consisted of eight men and four women, with ages ranging from 17 to 47. They were receiving treatment at four different hospitals, while police also noted the presence of another man who sustained unspecified injuries but declined medical assistance.
Chicago Mayor reacts to Princeton Park violence
On X, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his sorrow on Saturday regarding the violence that occurred in Princeton Park. He stated, “What should have been a night of celebration and community reflection for Juneteenth was shattered by a horrific act of violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.”
In a subsequent post, Johnson remarked, “Violence has no place in our city”, and those who are responsible will face consequences.
According to data from the Chicago Police Department, there has been a slight uptick in shooting incidents in 2026 compared to the first half of the previous year, although the overall rates of violent crime in the city have generally declined in recent years, mirroring a national trend.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More