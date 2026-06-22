Chicago to see military intervention? Trump tears into Governor Pritzker, makes big statement after shootings

On Truth Social, the POTUS wrote on Sunday: "Why isn't Governor Pritzker calling me for help. I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH, in ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!! D.C. went from one of the worst, to one of the safest cities in the U.S."

President Donald Trump has urged for military action in Chicago following a series of shootings during the extended weekend, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and left many others injured.

Chicago sees two dozen shooting incidents Preliminary reports from the Chicago police state that there have been at least two dozen shooting incidents since 5 p.m. on Friday. Among those who lost their lives is a 21-year-old who was shot in the chest on Sunday, an 18-year-old who was shot in the armpit on Saturday evening, and a 50-year-old who was shot in the chest on Friday.

Additionally, at least 12 people in a crowd on a Chicago street sustained gunshot wounds on Friday evening when an SUV approached and two occupants began firing, according to police reports.

The group of injured people consisted of eight men and four women, with ages ranging from 17 to 47. They were receiving treatment at four different hospitals, while police also noted the presence of another man who sustained unspecified injuries but declined medical assistance.