Chicago crime: Scary moments as robbery victim stabs attackers on CTA bus in West Englewood community; 3 arrested

Terrifying incidents occurred for passengers on a CTA bus in Chicago's South Side. This event took place on Saturday around 11:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of S. Ashland Avenue, ABC7 reported, citing police officials. A robbery attempt on a CTA bus in Chicago's South Side left passengers terrified. The victim brandished a sharp object for self-defense against three assailants who issued violent threats after the incident. (Representational Image)

According to the Chicago police, a trio of men attempted to rob a man on the bus.

The victim attempted to protect himself by brandishing a sharp object, as stated by the police. The assailants attempted to forcibly take belongings from the victim. A confrontation occurred, during which the trio assaulted the victim.

A witness, who preferred to remain off-camera, recounted that after the robbery, the assailants threatened to “blow his brains out.”

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Chicago crime: Victim rushed to hospital Authorities reported that the 54-year-old victim sustained a laceration on his hand.

He was transported to the St. Bernard Hospital with a cut on his hand, and the latest update says that he was anticipated to recover well.

Chicago law enforcement stated that the three people suspected of the attack were apprehended shortly after the incident.

Charges were still pending as of Sunday morning.

Detectives in the area are currently looking into the incident.

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Merlin Lu was apprehended and faces four felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident that occurred on June 9.

Last week, police released images of a "person of interest" who was reportedly seen fleeing the scene. The images depicted a young man, seemingly in his 20s, with dark hair, dressed in dark trousers, a black backpack, and white sneakers.