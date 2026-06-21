Donald Trump says no toll on Strait of Hormuz, threatens a US levy if Iran talks fail

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that no toll will be charged for passage through the Strait of Hormuz during or after the 60-day interim ceasefire with Iran, while also threatening to impose it himself if the peace talks fail. The US-Iran talks are expected to begin on Sunday in Switzerland. (Bloomberg File)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump threatened that the US could impose its own toll on the passage through the Strait if the Iran talks, which are expected to start on Sunday in Switzerland, don't yield results in the stipulated 60 days. The interim deal gives negotiators 60 days to reach a nuclear agreement, but that can be extended.

"There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs," Trump wrote in the post.

The announcements indicated a rough start to technical-level US-Iran talks that key mediator Pakistan said will begin on Sunday, with Qatari mediators also participating.

Disputing claims on the Strait of Hormuz Iran’s joint military command said the Strait of Hormuz was closed because of the “clear breach of its commitments” from the US by failing to end the war. The interim deal is meant to stop fighting on all fronts

The US disputed Iran's announcement on the strait.

“Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic continues to flow, and U.S. forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case,” said Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command.

The military said that 55 merchant ships transited on Saturday, carrying more than 17 million barrels of oil.

Shortly after announcing the closure, Iran's state broadcaster said that the negotiating team was leaving for Switzerland, a trip delayed from Friday. State media said that the team includes parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and central bank and oil officials, among others. The deal calls for the unfreezing of Iran’s assets.

US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that White House negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were in Switzerland and working through technical details of anticipated negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

Vance told Fox News that he expects to leave for Switzerland in “the next couple of days.”