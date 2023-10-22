Dave Chappelle triggers walkout from Boston show after pro-Palestine statements

During a recent standup gig at the TD Garden Arena in Boston on Thursday, Dave Chappelle weighed in on the Hamas-Israel war. The 50-year-old comedian triggered a walkout after he condemned the Hamas terror attack on Israel and criticised Israel's retaliatory bombing of Gaza citing “two wrongs don't make a right.” As per the two audience members, he accused the Israeli government of “killing innocent women and children” with American taxpayer dollars “while the whole world sits silently and watches.” He also criticised Israel for cutting off electricity and water in Gaza.

Dave Chappelle speaks at the press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

As Chappelle went on, one of the audience members told him to “shut up,” but the comedian's words ignited chants of “free Palestine,” from a portion of the crowd. Others asked, “What about Hamas?” Upon hearing the chants, Chappelle said, “You’re damn right, Free Palestine,” before discussing his Muslim faith, as per Consequence. His comments led some of the audience to stand up and leave the show. Moreover, he also said that the pro-Palestine students who protested for a ceasefire should not have lost their jobs.

An audience member who left the show, expressed his disgust on social media, saying, “The audience was cheering Chappelle on during his tirade. I was sick. We were sick. I turned to my friends and wife and said I think it is time to go. We walked out and met up with many other Jews leaving the show. Never in my life have I felt so unsafe and so fearful of what I was witnessing,” according to the Daily Mail. Several social media users condemned his words and wrote in favour of the walkout. An X user also shared the statement by one of the audience members who walked out.

