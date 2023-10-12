‘Blessing’, grieving father relieved his daughter was killed and not kidnapped by Hamas

A devastated Irish father lost her eight-year-old daughter after Hamas terrorists stormed their kibbutz in Israel on Saturday. After a brutal wait of two days, Thomas Hand learned about the killing of his daughter Emily, who was having a “girls' night” sleepover party at a neighbour's house. Thomas had been living in Israel for the last 30 years with his daughter and wife, who died a few years ago due to cancer. Recalling the attack on the kibbutz, Thomas said that armed militants pinned down the place under gunfire for 12 hours. At least 100 people were slain by the terrorists. Thomas Hand was relieved upon learning of his daughter's death(CNN/video screenshot)

In a heartwrenching interview, Thomas said the moment he received the news that his daughter's dead body was found, he felt relieved that she was not kidnapped and held hostage. He recalled, “They said, 'We found Emily. She's dead,' and I just went ‘Yes!’ I went ‘yes,’ and I smiled, because that is the best news of the possibilities that I knew,” as per CNN. Thomas further said, “She doesn't do it very often, but unfortunately that night, that particular night - Friday night - she went to sleep at her friend's house.”

Describing his thoughts during the siege, Thomas said that he told himself to “hold on” as the army could be there soon. Shining light on his sense of relief, he said that he knew there were only two possibilities - either her daughter was in Gaza or she was dead. “And if you know anything about what they do to people in Gaza, that is worse than death,” the girl's father said. Calling her death an “absolute blessing,” Thomas further said, “They'd have no food. They'd have no water. She'd be in a dark room filled with Christ knows how many people. And terrified every minute, hour, day, and possible years to come.”

