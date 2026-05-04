David Kendall cause of death: What happened to ‘Boy Meets World’ writer? Fans, cast members mourn passing

David Kendall, one of the key figures behind the scenes in the hugely popular 90s TV show, 'Boy Meets World' has passed away, the show's cast members announced on May 2, Saturday. It has sparked a massive outpouring of grief from the fans and other cast members of the show. He was 68.

David Kendall (R), David Brownfield, and Jeff Menell, the writers of the Boy Meets Word TV series.(@jsher88888/ X)

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Cast members Will Friedle (played Eric Mattew), Rider Strong (played Shawn Hunter), and Danielle Fishel (played Topanga Lawrence) host a podcast themed on the show, Pod Meets World. On May 2, the Instagram handle of the show shared an update saying that David Kendall, who was "instrumental" behind Boy Meets World show, has passed away.

“To say that David Kendall was instrumental in the creation of Boy Meets World would be an understatement,” the caption on Kendall's death read. “He directed, wrote, and executive produced our show, but also helped mold some of TV’s most memorable sitcoms, from Growing Pains to Hannah Montana.”

“We are devastated to lose such an important person in our lives, both professionally and personally,” it continued.

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{{^usCountry}} “We all kept in touch with David over the past 30 years and are honored that we were able to share his incredible personality with our Pod Meets World listeners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We all kept in touch with David over the past 30 years and are honored that we were able to share his incredible personality with our Pod Meets World listeners. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A cause of death was not announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cause of death was not announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Who Was David Kendall? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who Was David Kendall? {{/usCountry}}

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David Kendall was a key figure in the making of the show Boy Meets World. He played a pivotal role in conceptualizing the show and has credits in the form of writer, director and producer across different episode. Boy Meets World premiered on September 24, 1993, on ABC. It ran for five seasons till the season finale on May 5, 2000.

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He wrote and directed several memorable episodes, including installments that deepened Shawn Hunter’s storyline and major holiday and family‑focused episodes. On IMDB, he is credited as an executive producer for much of the series’ run, sitting alongside creator Michael Jacobs in steering the show’s overall direction and character development.

Fans And Show Members Mourn Death

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Multiple people who worked on the show, as well as fans of the show, mourned the passing of David Kendall.

"When David Kendall came on as co-showrunner for our second and third seasons, along with our series' creator and EP, Michael Jacobs, the #Boy #BoyMeetsWorld writers' room and stage instantly became safer, joyous, fertile places to collaborate, laugh, debate, challenge, grow and create," a fellow writer on the show said.

He added: "We’re all so much better for David Kendall having been in the world when we were. Love to Wendy and your sweet family. Safe travels, DK."

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“RIP David Kendall,” a fan page wrote.

Boy Meets World was a successful ABC TGIF hit that ran for seven seasons and 158 episodes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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