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David Wilcock: Wife to net worth, 5 things on UFO expert as fans fear paranormal writer dead

David Wilcock fans fear the UFO and paranormal writer is dead after the news of a suicide in Nederland, Colorado, which is where he lives. 

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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David Wilcock fans fear the UFO and paranormal writer is dead after the news of a suicide in Nederland, Colorado, which is where he lives. Several people on social media expressed sorrow.

David Wilcock is known for being a UFO and paranormal writer but fans are now worried whether he's alive. (X/@UAPWatchers)

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Wilcock. I remember intimate gatherings at his home in Topanga, small circles of people drawn together by curiosity and a shared hunger for truth. He once drove me back from Eden when I needed it and I never forgot that kindness. He always said there is nothing to fear. He believed that with his whole heart and he spent his life trying to help others believe it too. You will be remembered David. Rest in the light you spent your life pointing toward,” one wrote.

Another added “Rest in peace, David Wilcock.” They shared a message from Wilcock, put out on April 19, where he indicated he had some ‘intense stuff’ going on over the weekend.

While speculation continues around Wilcock's current situation, here is all you need to know about David Wilcock, from his wife and family to his net worth.

David Wilcock: Wife, family, net worth; 5 things to know

  1. Wilcock was previously married to Elizabeth and as per IMDb, the two tied the knot in 2017 and split up in 2021. Elizabeth is a spiritual creator and teacher known for 'Priestess Path'.
  2. Wilcock was born in Rotterdam, New York and his father, Donald was a journalist who authored a Buddy Guy biography.
  3. Wilcock's net worth is not a matter of public record, but estimates indicate it could be between $1 and $5 million drawing from book royalties, media contracts, and more. However, this information remains unverifiable.
  4. Wilcock has had an ‘ascension’ message for a while, positing that humanity is on the verge of a major shift. However, reports indicate that he's been slammed when these grand prophecies did not come true.
  5. David Wilcock controversially believed himself to be the reincarnation of Edgar Cayce, an American clairvoyant.

Wilcock has authored books like The Ascension Mysteries and was a regular on Ancient Aliens the History Channel show.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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