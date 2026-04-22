David Wilcock: Wife to net worth, 5 things on UFO expert as fans fear paranormal writer dead

David Wilcock fans fear the UFO and paranormal writer is dead after the news of a suicide in Nederland, Colorado, which is where he lives. Several people on social media expressed sorrow.

David Wilcock is known for being a UFO and paranormal writer but fans are now worried whether he's alive. (X/@UAPWatchers)

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“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Wilcock. I remember intimate gatherings at his home in Topanga, small circles of people drawn together by curiosity and a shared hunger for truth. He once drove me back from Eden when I needed it and I never forgot that kindness. He always said there is nothing to fear. He believed that with his whole heart and he spent his life trying to help others believe it too. You will be remembered David. Rest in the light you spent your life pointing toward,” one wrote.

Another added “Rest in peace, David Wilcock.” They shared a message from Wilcock, put out on April 19, where he indicated he had some ‘intense stuff’ going on over the weekend.

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{{^usCountry}} “Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you! Always remember that the Creator is within -- and we live in a loving universe. I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support,” he had written. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you! Always remember that the Creator is within -- and we live in a loving universe. I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support,” he had written. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yet another wrote “I do not believe for one minute that David Wilcock killed himself.” Notably, there is no official confirmation about Wilcock's death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another wrote “I do not believe for one minute that David Wilcock killed himself.” Notably, there is no official confirmation about Wilcock's death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Grok fact-checked the claims and wrote “No verified reports or official statements from family, his team, or authorities confirm David Wilcock has passed away. Rumors stem from a Boulder County Sheriff's Office incident yesterday (April 20) involving a man in mental health crisis who died by suicide at a residence matching Wilcock's known address in Nederland, CO. No name released yet—coroner pending next-of-kin notification. Wilcock's recent YouTube livestream (April 17) and active online presence show nothing of the sort.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Grok fact-checked the claims and wrote “No verified reports or official statements from family, his team, or authorities confirm David Wilcock has passed away. Rumors stem from a Boulder County Sheriff's Office incident yesterday (April 20) involving a man in mental health crisis who died by suicide at a residence matching Wilcock's known address in Nederland, CO. No name released yet—coroner pending next-of-kin notification. Wilcock's recent YouTube livestream (April 17) and active online presence show nothing of the sort.” {{/usCountry}}

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While speculation continues around Wilcock's current situation, here is all you need to know about David Wilcock, from his wife and family to his net worth.

David Wilcock: Wife, family, net worth; 5 things to know

Wilcock was previously married to Elizabeth and as per IMDb, the two tied the knot in 2017 and split up in 2021. Elizabeth is a spiritual creator and teacher known for 'Priestess Path'. Wilcock was born in Rotterdam, New York and his father, Donald was a journalist who authored a Buddy Guy biography. Wilcock's net worth is not a matter of public record, but estimates indicate it could be between $1 and $5 million drawing from book royalties, media contracts, and more. However, this information remains unverifiable. Wilcock has had an ‘ascension’ message for a while, positing that humanity is on the verge of a major shift. However, reports indicate that he's been slammed when these grand prophecies did not come true. David Wilcock controversially believed himself to be the reincarnation of Edgar Cayce, an American clairvoyant.

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Wilcock has authored books like The Ascension Mysteries and was a regular on Ancient Aliens the History Channel show.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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