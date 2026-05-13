DCH shooting: 1 shot dead at Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa; first details as scary videos emerge
One person was declared dead after a shooting at DCH Regional Medical Center at 809 University Boulevard East at Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as per reports.
One person was declared dead after a shooting at DCH Regional Medical Center at 809 University Boulevard East at Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A suspect was said to be in custody after the shooting.
Tuscaloosa Police Department issued a statement saying “A suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot at DCH Regional Medical Center. There is no danger to the public at the time. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances and will release information as the investigation continues.”
Several local outlets reported on the incident that went down Tuesday. Currently, the events that led to the shooting are not known.
Also Read | Las Vegas grocery store shooting today: Two killed inside supermarket as bystanders wrestle armed suspect to the ground
One person shared a map of where the shooting took place and wrote “We are getting reports of a female shooting victim death at DCH. A suspect is in Custody. No further details at this time. The VCU and the TPD are on the scene. Cap Ray.”{{/usCountry}}
One person shared a map of where the shooting took place and wrote “We are getting reports of a female shooting victim death at DCH. A suspect is in Custody. No further details at this time. The VCU and the TPD are on the scene. Cap Ray.”{{/usCountry}}
Another shared a video from the scene and wrote “WTH How are people shooting at the hospital ! This getting out of hand.” Police presence could be seen in the area.
DCH shooting: Reactions pour in
Several people reacted to the news of the shooting that went down at DCH. One wrote “ole walts city wild wild west.” Another added “Wow such a waste of life all life is precious,” while others offered prayers.
One person expressed concern and asked “I just left work at regional DCH. Where is this? Northport?”. Another shared a personal experience not quite linked to the shooting. “Thats so sad . I saw a girl assaulted today and it broke my heart. I pulled up and ask if she was ok and could i take her somewhere , then I called 911.”
Many began to tag people they know and ask if they're okay. At this time, it was not yet clear whether there was any ongoing threat to the public, which authorities have now clarified. “Is this where our babies go,” one person also asked.
Yet another said “Shooting at DCH hospital. One adult female dead of shotgun wound. I was there at the Manderson Cancer Center today.”
The shooting prompted others to lament the law and order situation in Tuscaloosa. “Tuscaloosa is quickly turning into Montgomery/Bessemer/Birmingham (take your pick),” one wrote. Another quipped “Another reason they say it's the Don't Come Here Hospital.”