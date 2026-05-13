DCH shooting: 1 shot dead at Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa; first details as scary videos emerge

One person was declared dead after a shooting at DCH Regional Medical Center at 809 University Boulevard East at Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A suspect was said to be in custody after the shooting.

A shooting was reported at the DCH Regional Medical Center in Alabama on Tuesday.(DCH Health System)

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Tuscaloosa Police Department issued a statement saying “A suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot at DCH Regional Medical Center. There is no danger to the public at the time. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances and will release information as the investigation continues.”

Several local outlets reported on the incident that went down Tuesday. Currently, the events that led to the shooting are not known.

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{{^usCountry}} One person shared a map of where the shooting took place and wrote “We are getting reports of a female shooting victim death at DCH. A suspect is in Custody. No further details at this time. The VCU and the TPD are on the scene. Cap Ray.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person shared a map of where the shooting took place and wrote “We are getting reports of a female shooting victim death at DCH. A suspect is in Custody. No further details at this time. The VCU and the TPD are on the scene. Cap Ray.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another shared a video from the scene and wrote “WTH How are people shooting at the hospital ! This getting out of hand.” Police presence could be seen in the area.

DCH shooting: Reactions pour in

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Several people reacted to the news of the shooting that went down at DCH. One wrote “ole walts city wild wild west.” Another added “Wow such a waste of life all life is precious,” while others offered prayers.

One person expressed concern and asked “I just left work at regional DCH. Where is this? Northport?”. Another shared a personal experience not quite linked to the shooting. “Thats so sad . I saw a girl assaulted today and it broke my heart. I pulled up and ask if she was ok and could i take her somewhere , then I called 911.”

Many began to tag people they know and ask if they're okay. At this time, it was not yet clear whether there was any ongoing threat to the public, which authorities have now clarified. “Is this where our babies go,” one person also asked.

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Yet another said “Shooting at DCH hospital. One adult female dead of shotgun wound. I was there at the Manderson Cancer Center today.”

The shooting prompted others to lament the law and order situation in Tuscaloosa. “Tuscaloosa is quickly turning into Montgomery/Bessemer/Birmingham (take your pick),” one wrote. Another quipped “Another reason they say it's the Don't Come Here Hospital.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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