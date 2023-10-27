Dean Phillips, Minnesota Congressman, launches primary bid to President Joe Biden

A Minnesota congressman, Dean Phillips, has decided to run for president in 2024 and challenge President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

(Reuters/AFP)

Phillips, 54, said he was motivated by Biden’s low approval ratings and poor performance against possible Republican opponents.

Phillips told CBS News on Thursday that he respects Biden’s work for the country, but he thinks the election is about the future.

“I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country, but it’s not about the past. This is an election about the future,” Phillips said.

“I will not sit still, I will not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.”

The Minnesota congressman launched his presidential campaign website and X account on Thursday, asking for donations from his supporters. He also posted a message on X, saying that he has been listening to the people and he knows they are struggling.

“The economy is not working for everybody. We are concerned about chaos at our border and crime in our communities. We’re going to do better and we’re going to do it together!” he wrote.

Phillips also appeared in New Hampshire earlier this week with a campaign bus that had the slogans, “Make America Affordable Again” and “Everyone’s Invited!”

He is expected to officially announce his bid for the White House on Friday in Concord, NH, where he will file to run in the state’s Democratic primary, CNN reported.

Biden is not planning to be on the ballot in New Hampshire’s primary, which could give Phillips an advantage. The Democratic National Committee has changed the primary schedule, making South Carolina the first contest on Feb. 3, 2024.

Phillips has been a loyal supporter of Biden’s policies in Congress, but he resigned from the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee earlier this month, apparently to prepare for his run.

Phillips has previously said that Biden should not seek a second term, telling CBS’ “Face the Nation” in August that “Democrats are telling me that they want, not a coronation, but they want a competition.”

“If we don’t heed that call, shame on us,” Phillips added.

“And the consequences, I believe, are going to be disastrous. So, my call is to those who are well-positioned, well-prepared, of good character and competency, they know who they are, to jump in because Democrats and the country need competition. It makes everything better. That’s my call to them right now.”

Biden’s popularity has been declining in recent polls by Quinnipiac University and CNBC, which showed his job disapproval rating at 56% and 58%, respectively, among US adults.

A CNN/SSRS poll taken in late August also found that 67% of registered Democrats and Democrat-leaners think the party should nominate a different candidate for president in 2024.

