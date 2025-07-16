‘Dear Kash Patel...’: Vance Boelter’s shocking confession letter released after indictment in Melissa Hortman shooting

Vance Luther Boelter, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and her husband, was indicted on six federal charges on Tuesday. Amid that, a letter in which Boelter confessed to the FBI to killing Hortman and her husband, was released and went viral on social media. Vance Luther Boelter, 57, the suspected gunman in the shooting deaths of a Minnesota Democratic state lawmaker and her husband.(via REUTERS)

The letter, released by Liz Collins of Alpha News, was first reported on after Boelter was caught following a two-day manhunt after the shooting. Reports said then that Boelter claimed Tim Walz asked him to kill Senator Amy Klobuchar. The now released letter, addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel, seemed to vindicate those claims.

"I was told by U.S. military people on the lakes during my release. I’ve been on many operations since then in Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa — all in the line of duty, doing what I believed was right and in the best interest of the United States," the letter stated.

"Recently, I was approached about a project that Tim Walz wanted done. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Keith were involved. I wasn’t originally aware of the project — but Tim wanted me to kill Amy Klobuchar and Tina Keith to force a planned retirement."

Boelter was captured on the evening of June 15, two days after the shooting, near his home in Green Isle, Minnesota. The letter was found in a vehicle he abandoned near his home, shortly before he was arrested. The US Attorney's Office has said that the letter is a work of “pure fantasy and delusion.”

Also read: Minnesota shooting suspect claimed Tim Walz wanted Amy Klobuchar killed: Report

Grand Jury Indicts Boulter On All Counts

Prosecutors have charged Vance Boelter with six federal offenses related to the June 14 attacks. These include stalking Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman using interstate communication, the murders of Melissa and Mark Hortman with a firearm, and multiple firearms offenses tied to the shootings of both Hortmans, the wounding of John and Yvette Hoffman, and the attempted shooting of their daughter, Hope Hoffman.

As he was indicted on Tuesday, prosecutors said that Boelter “embarked on a planned campaign of stalking and violence, designed to inflict fear, injure and kill members of the Minnesota state legislature and their families.”