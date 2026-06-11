Death of carriage horse at Central Park renews decades-old demand for ban; row explained

A horse suddenly collapsed and died in Central Park on Tuesday, sparking fresh calls for a ban on horse carriages in New York City. Police said they responded to 72nd Street near Central Park West and confirmed that the horse had died at the scene. The union TWU Local 100, which represents carriage horse drivers, said the death was a sudden and catastrophic medical emergency.

Horse carriage ban calls grow in New York after a horse named Deniz collapsed and died in Central Park (Pexel/Representative image)(Pexel)

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The horse was named Deniz, and his owner and caretaker, Nurettin Kirbiyik, shared his grief through the union, saying he felt like he had lost a family member and called Deniz “a beautiful horse… very friendly with kids,” as stated by CBS. Kirbiyik also said there were no signs the horse was sick and that Deniz had been eating and drinking normally before the incident.

Horse health check

The union added that Deniz was examined in March by the NYPD Mounted Unit veterinarian and was found to be fit for work. A necropsy (animal autopsy) will now be done by Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine to find the exact cause of death. Kirbiyik said he was “in shock” after the sudden loss.

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{{^usCountry}} Carriage horse stables were closed on Wednesday, and workers said they were in mourning, including shop steward Christina Hansen, CBS reports. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he supports removing horse carriages from Central Park, saying many people were disturbed by what happened and adding that the practice should not exist in the city. Push for carriage ban {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carriage horse stables were closed on Wednesday, and workers said they were in mourning, including shop steward Christina Hansen, CBS reports. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he supports removing horse carriages from Central Park, saying many people were disturbed by what happened and adding that the practice should not exist in the city. Push for carriage ban {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Animal welfare group NYCLASS is holding a rally at City Hall to bring back Ryder’s Law, which would ban horse carriages in the city, after a similar effort failed in November, as reported by CBS. The Central Park Conservancy also supports the ban, saying horse carriages are a public safety risk in a crowded park, and pointing to seven horse-related incidents in the last 13 months, including a recent case where a carriage overturned after a horse got scared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Animal welfare group NYCLASS is holding a rally at City Hall to bring back Ryder’s Law, which would ban horse carriages in the city, after a similar effort failed in November, as reported by CBS. The Central Park Conservancy also supports the ban, saying horse carriages are a public safety risk in a crowded park, and pointing to seven horse-related incidents in the last 13 months, including a recent case where a carriage overturned after a horse got scared. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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