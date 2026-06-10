Cristiano Ronaldo, Cruyff and more: 5 football legends who never won the FIFA World Cup | Check list

The FIFA World Cup remains football’s ultimate prize, but some of the sport’s greatest names never managed to lift the trophy despite legendary careers. Ronaldo featured in five World Cups between 2006 and 2022, but Portugal never reached the final during his appearances. (REUTERS)

From near-misses in finals to heartbreaking exits and missed opportunities, several iconic footballers retired without winning the biggest title in the game. Even stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Johan Cruyff feature on that list.

Some legends never won it because their countries were not strong enough teams at the time. Some came very close but lost in important matches like semifinals or finals. Some missed the chance because of injuries, team selection issues, or bad luck.

A report by Britannica shares a list of such players. Here are five football legends who never won the FIFA World Cup:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Despite winning multiple league titles, UEFA Champions League trophies and international honors with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has never won the FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese forward has appeared in five World Cups between 2006 and 2022. Portugal’s best finish during that span came in 2006, when the team reached the semifinals. Ronaldo’s standout World Cup performance came in 2018, when he scored a memorable hat-trick against Spain in the group stage.

However, Portugal has never reached a World Cup final during his career. The 2026 tournament could mark Ronaldo’s final opportunity to chase the trophy missing from his collection.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: How the new 48-team format changes group-stage qualification and knockouts

2. Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) Widely regarded as one of football’s greatest innovators, Johan Cruyff transformed the sport with the philosophy of “Total Football.”

Cruyff led the Netherlands to the 1974 FIFA World Cup final, where the Dutch side lost 2-1 to West Germany despite entering the match as favorites. Though he won multiple Ballon d’Or titles and inspired generations of players and coaches, the World Cup trophy eluded him.

He is also remembered for introducing the iconic “Cruyff Turn,” one of football’s most famous skill moves.

3. Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás remains one of the game’s greatest goal scorers, with more than 600 career goals.

Puskás captained Hungary during the 1954 World Cup, where the heavily favored side reached the final against West Germany. Hungary lost 3-2 in what later became known as the “Miracle of Bern.”

FIFA later named its annual best-goal award after Puskás in recognition of his legacy.

Also Read: Trump's FIFA World Cup final attendance sparks buzz as prediction market shows 86% odds for 2026 tournament finale

4. Eusébio (Portugal) Before Ronaldo became Portugal’s biggest football icon, Eusébio had already established himself as one of the sport’s most feared forwards.

The striker scored more than 700 goals in his career and starred at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, where Portugal finished third. Eusébio ended the tournament as the top scorer, but Portugal never advanced to a World Cup final during his playing days.

5. Alfredo Di Stéfano (Argentina/Spain) Alfredo Di Stéfano is widely considered one of the greatest all-around footballers in history.

The Real Madrid legend helped the Spanish club dominate Europe, winning five consecutive European Cups between 1956 and 1960. However, a combination of injuries, nationality complications and qualification issues meant Di Stéfano never played in a FIFA World Cup match.