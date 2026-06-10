Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo at 2026 FIFA World Cup? Possible scenarios that could deliver one final showdown

For nearly two decades, football has revolved around Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Now comes the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will see Messi headlining Argentina's title defence. Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be looking to get the elusive trophy in his final attempt. There is a chance that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face each other earlier than expected.

There is a chance that fans could be treated to a Messi vs Ronaldo showdown at the World Cup. But it also depends on other results. Also, the tournament has been expanded to 48 teams.

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Possible scenarios If Argentina finish top of Group J and Portugal top of Group K, both teams have a chance of facing each other in the quarter-finals, provided they win their Round of 32 and Round of 16 fixtures.

If both teams finish as runners-up in their groups, they could meet in the Round of 16, provided they win their knockout games. But if one team wins their group and the other comes second, then they can only face each other in the final.

Beyond results and trophies, the tournament will also be remembered as a celebration of their longevity. Both Messi and Ronaldo have rewritten football and have also changed how players remain at the highest level.

Their rivalry has also led to extraordinary numbers, countless trophies and endless debate over who is the greatest of all time. Messi leads in Ballon d'Or awards with eight, compared to Ronaldo's five. He is also the only player among the two to have won the FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo is international football's all-time goalscorer with 143 goals.

Speaking to ESPN, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said, "Our captain sets an example in everything he does."

"He gives his all, 24 hours a day, to help the national team. Our captain and the rest of the players are not thinking about the future. We don't know what can happen in the future because they can get injured and there are decisions that are out of their hands.

"The focus is on training, being the best, putting the concepts into practice and showing pride in wearing the shirt. That's the example he sets. His sole aim is to use it for tomorrow to improve," he added.