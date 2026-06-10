2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies explained: Performers, start times and streaming details - All you need to know

After four years of anticipation, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost here. Defending champions Argentina are back to retain the trophy, and so is Lionel Messi. This will also be Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance to bag a maiden world title. The tournament is being co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada. The US hosted the tournament in 1994, and Mexico hosted it in 1970 and 1986. Meanwhile, this will be Canada's first time hosting the tournament. Shakira will perform during the Mexican FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Three interconnected opening ceremonies The 2026 FIFA World Cup will have three opening ceremonies. These interconnected ceremonies will be staged across Mexico, Canada and the US. They will have a common theme, shared by the co-hosts. Each opening ceremony will begin 90 minutes before the host team's tournament opener.

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The ceremonies are being produced by Marco Balich, who is also the creative director behind several Olympic opening ceremonies.

"The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration."

Mexico's 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony Mexico will host the first of three opening ceremonies. As co-hosts, they face South Africa in the tournament opener, in a rematch of the 2010 World Cup. The opening ceremony will begin at 10:30 PM IST on June 11, and the match will take place at 12:30 AM IST on June 12.

The first opening ceremony will take place at the historic Estadio Azteca.

At the opening ceremony in Mexico, Shakira will be the star attraction, headlining the show and performing 'Dai Dai', the tournament's official song, alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

South African singer-songwriter Tyla and Colombian singer J Balvin are also among the performers. Even Mexican singers Alejandro Fernandez, Lila Downs and Belinda will perform, and so will Danny Ocean. Mexican pop band Mana and musical group Los Angeles Azules have also been lined up for the opening ceremony.

Canada and the US's 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies Meanwhile, the Canadian opening ceremony will take place on June 12, 11:00 PM IST in Toronto, before the country's opener vs Bosnia and Herzegovina. There will be musical performances from Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

The US opening ceremony will take place on June 13, 5:00 AM at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood. After that, the US team will face Paraguay in their opener.

Live telecast and streaming Where to watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in India?

The live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in India will be available on Unite8 Sports television channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in India?

The live streaming of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in India will be available on Zee5.