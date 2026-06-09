Trump's FIFA World Cup final attendance sparks buzz as prediction market shows 86% odds for 2026 tournament finale

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in Washington on Friday. The 2026 World Cup will be the biggest World Cup ever, with 48 teams taking part instead of the usual 32 teams. The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he boards Air Force One, after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S., June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo (REUTERS)

Trump is already expected to play a major role in World Cup-related events. The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Trump will attend the World Cup draw ceremony, as per the report by Al Jazeera. However, Polymarket posted on X stating there is an 86% chance that US President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final.

Trump and FIFA Trump has a close relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as mentioned in the report by Al Jazeera. Infantino has visited the White House many times and has attended international meetings with Trump since North America was chosen to host the 2026 World Cup in 2018. Because of their strong relationship, many expect Trump to become the first recipient of FIFA's new Peace Prize during the draw ceremony.

Also read: World Cup 2026 arrives amid Ebola concerns and disease outbreaks: Is the US prepared to host it? Experts explain

Trump has made the 2026 World Cup one of the biggest events of his second presidency. The tournament is also expected to be part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence in 2026.

Trump has also brought domestic politics into discussions about the World Cup, as noted by the Al Jazeera report. He has previously threatened to move World Cup matches away from cities run by Democrats if he believes those cities are not safe.

As if global economic shocks and oil price rise was not enough, US/Israeli onslaught on Iran has found a way to creep into the FIFA World Cup as well. Iran has already boycotted the drawing process, citing the rejection of visas to some of its delegates. Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj called the visa issue a political decision and urged FIFA to intervene, as cited by Al Jazeera.

Where will the matches be played? The opening match of the tournament will be played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The stadium previously hosted World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986. The tournament will last nearly six weeks. The World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026. Teams will only learn their complete schedule, venues and kickoff times after the draw is completed, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Trump’s attendance at the 2026 World Cup final isn’t a foregone conclusion, with no official confirmation yet. However, a Polymarket prediction posted on X currently gives him an 86% chance of being there. The POTUS was at the World Cup draw, and considering his close relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and his strong involvement in World Cup events, the online betters can’t be blamed to have their hopes pinned on the prez’s attention- craving orange hair strands to find a way to the flagship FIFA event, specially the final.