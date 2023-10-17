‘Deceptive fraud’: Netizens call out Ilhan Omar for fake post attributing death of Palestinian children to Israel

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is facing flak for sharing a fake post with images of dead children alleging that they were Palestinians killed by Israeli forces. Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Omar reposted the images with the caption “CHILD GENOCIDE IN PALESTINE.” After being called out, she quietly un-reposted the tweet.

Ilhan Omar(File Photo)

After a fact check by several agencies, it was found that the images of dead children were taken from an article by National Geographic in 2013. The dead children were from Syria, who got killed due to chemical weapons attack on August 21, 2013.

Omar is under fire for making several posts against Israel in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Notably several lawmakers in the US, are supporting Israel's tough stance against Hamas. But Omar has criticised Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Netizens condemned Omar for sharing fake images in order to further her anti-Israel narrative. Taking to X(formerly Twitter), several users trolled her.

"There's a ton of misinformation, especially following highly emotional events or warzone content. Ilhan Omar is a huge deceptive fraud across the board, so this is expected," read part of a tweet by one user.

"Not at all unexpected, right?," wrote another person.

Earlier, Omar was highly criticised for supporting Canada over the diplomatic row with India involving the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Meanwhile, Israel is set to start ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza strip region. The Israeli government has vowed to decimate Hamas terror network so that they are not able to raise their sting for the next 50 years.

Notably, Israeli Defence Forces are avenging the death of hundreds of innocent civilians massacred by Hamas during a terrorist attack on October 7. By entering Israeli soil on a Jewish holiday, Hamas terrorists had beheaded babies, killed innocent people, destroyed homes and murdered security personnel.

