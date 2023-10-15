News / World News / Here is what Meghan Markle ‘tearfully’ told royal expert about leaving the British Royal Family

Here is what Meghan Markle ‘tearfully’ told royal expert about leaving the British Royal Family

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Oct 15, 2023 11:39 AM IST

Omid Scobie has claimed how Meghan Markle reacted to the situation of leaving the royal family.

Many fans often wonder about how Meghan Markle might have reacted when she shunned her royal duties and severed ties with the British Royal Family. On the matter, claims by Omid Scobie, co-author of the book “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan,” has resurfaced. In a report published in Harper’s Bazaar, Scobie claimed how she reacted to the situation of leaving the royal family.

Meghan Markle(AP)
Meghan Markle(AP)

While attending the Association of Commonwealth scholars event in 2020, Meghan allegedly whispered tearfully to Scobie, “It didn’t have to be this way,” in reference to her leaving the royal family.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The tears that the duchess had been bravely holding back [were] free to flow among familiar faces,” wrote Scobie.

“The Duchess of Sussex emotionally [bid] much-loved aides farewell, with her flight ‘home’ to Canada leaving in a matter of hours. Meghan would fly back to Canada on the last commercial flight of the day, eager to be back in Vancouver Island by the morning before [her son] Archie wakes up,” claimed Scobie.

“To say [Harry and Markle] were crushed is an understatement. It’s a decision that the couple still feel wasn’t necessary, but also wasn’t a surprise, given the lack of support they received,” added Scobie.

ALSO READ| Jewish student's dormitory door ‘set on fire’ at Drexel University in the US amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Notably, since ditching the royal family, Harry and Meghan continue to reside at their home in California in the US. Their relationship with the British family has got strained further after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. When King Charles III's coronation ceremony took place, Meghan didn't attend it. Harry took part in the coronation proceedings but hurriedly flew back to America without taking part in some private functions.

Recently, Harry and Meghan organised and attended the Invictus Games in Germany. “Invictus” translates to “unconquered.” The event was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to celebrate the great contribution by the veterans and help them achieve good mental health through sports.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out