Here is what Meghan Markle ‘tearfully’ told royal expert about leaving the British Royal Family

Many fans often wonder about how Meghan Markle might have reacted when she shunned her royal duties and severed ties with the British Royal Family. On the matter, claims by Omid Scobie, co-author of the book “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan,” has resurfaced. In a report published in Harper’s Bazaar, Scobie claimed how she reacted to the situation of leaving the royal family. Meghan Markle(AP)

While attending the Association of Commonwealth scholars event in 2020, Meghan allegedly whispered tearfully to Scobie, “It didn’t have to be this way,” in reference to her leaving the royal family.

“The tears that the duchess had been bravely holding back [were] free to flow among familiar faces,” wrote Scobie.

“The Duchess of Sussex emotionally [bid] much-loved aides farewell, with her flight ‘home’ to Canada leaving in a matter of hours. Meghan would fly back to Canada on the last commercial flight of the day, eager to be back in Vancouver Island by the morning before [her son] Archie wakes up,” claimed Scobie.

“To say [Harry and Markle] were crushed is an understatement. It’s a decision that the couple still feel wasn’t necessary, but also wasn’t a surprise, given the lack of support they received,” added Scobie.

Notably, since ditching the royal family, Harry and Meghan continue to reside at their home in California in the US. Their relationship with the British family has got strained further after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. When King Charles III's coronation ceremony took place, Meghan didn't attend it. Harry took part in the coronation proceedings but hurriedly flew back to America without taking part in some private functions.

Recently, Harry and Meghan organised and attended the Invictus Games in Germany. “Invictus” translates to “unconquered.” The event was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to celebrate the great contribution by the veterans and help them achieve good mental health through sports.