Delbert Hosemann's office shares health update after he collapses at Mississippi State Capitol in shocking video

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.)’s office has shared an update after he collapsed at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Wednesday, February 19. Hosemann slumped over his podium and microphone, and then fell to one side, shortly before 11 am. At the time, the Senate was about to take up its final appropriation bills for the day. Delbert Hosemann office shares health update after he collapses at Mississippi State Capitol in shocking video (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(AP)

A video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media. However, a video recording of Senate proceedings that showed the incident was removed by the Legislature.

Delbert Hosemann’s office shares update

Hosemann’s office has now revealed that he is doing fine. In a statement received by WJTV 12 News, Communications Director Hannah C. Millet said, “Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work.”

Medical staff rushed to help Hosemann after he collapsed. However, he was seen sitting upright shortly after falling, and was later spotted walking out of the Capitol, according to Mississippi Today. Flanked by staff and security, he stepped into a government vehicle, which was not one of two AMR ambulances that had been stationed outside.

Hosemann had left the third-floor Senate chamber to address a group of Mississippi Main Street Association representatives, and then returned to the Senate chamber and his podium. Shortly after, he collapsed.

Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins, one of Hosemann’s top Senate lieutenants, said on social media that Hosemann seemed to be in good spirits following the incident. “I appreciate all of the calls and text messages concerning Lt Governor Hosemann,” Harkins wrote on X. “As he walked out of the Capitol a little while ago, he looked at us and said, ‘Hey, that last bill was awful!’ He is doing well, and if I know him he will be trying to come back to the Capitol today.”