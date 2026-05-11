Delta flight attendants shed light on new snacks policy with a warning: ‘No hard time…’

Delta Air Lines has decided to remove all food and beverage service from roughly 450 daily flights beginning May 19, a move that is expected to bring some changes to the onboard experience for travelers on shorter routes. Flights under 349 miles will no longer include snacks, drinks, or meals in Delta Main Cabin and Delta Comfort, marking a significant expansion from the airline’s previous 250-mile cutoff.

What Delta said about its new policy

A staff uploads packages on Delta Air Lines plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City, U.S., April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo(REUTERS)

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The policy shift affects several high-traffic short-haul routes, including flights such as Los Angeles to San Francisco. Delta confirmed that passengers flying 350 miles or more will continue receiving the carrier’s full snack and beverage offerings.

“Beginning May 19, Delta is adjusting onboard beverage service to create a more consistent experience across our network. Customers traveling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service—with the exception of Delta First which always receives full service," a Delta spokesperson told PEOPLE.

"Even on the small number of flights without beverage service, our crew will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers, like they do on every flight.”

Flight attendants explain

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{{^usCountry}} The latest changes have put a Reddit post, from a self-identified Delta flight attendant, in focus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest changes have put a Reddit post, from a self-identified Delta flight attendant, in focus. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Reddit post, about a year ago, crews were already expected to begin 'final descent' procedures at 18,000 feet instead of the traditional 10,000 feet used by many airlines. That meant attendants must stop service sooner to secure carts, prepare the cabin, and take their seats earlier before landing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Reddit post, about a year ago, crews were already expected to begin 'final descent' procedures at 18,000 feet instead of the traditional 10,000 feet used by many airlines. That meant attendants must stop service sooner to secure carts, prepare the cabin, and take their seats earlier before landing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Beginning on June 2 FAs will begin FINAL descent cabin prep duties at 18,000ft and not 10,000. Yes, we are required to complete all final preparations at that time. That means stowing laptops and carryons and upright seats and tray tables. Please don’t give us a hard time. We have had an increase in turbulence injuries and they want us seated and strapped in before 10,000. Thanks for understanding,” the post read. However, it is unclear if the post was already hinting at the snacks policy change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Beginning on June 2 FAs will begin FINAL descent cabin prep duties at 18,000ft and not 10,000. Yes, we are required to complete all final preparations at that time. That means stowing laptops and carryons and upright seats and tray tables. Please don’t give us a hard time. We have had an increase in turbulence injuries and they want us seated and strapped in before 10,000. Thanks for understanding,” the post read. However, it is unclear if the post was already hinting at the snacks policy change. {{/usCountry}}

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On Reddit, some travelers mocked the move. “In other news, Delta will begin flying at a maximum altitude of 17,999 feet,” one commenter joked. “They’ll save a lot of money on Biscoff cookies with this one cool trick.”

Crew members defend the policy

Many flight attendants pushed back against criticism online, arguing the earlier cabin shutdown is tied directly to turbulence safety concerns.

One crew member said they previously suffered a broken leg after severe turbulence during a flight, while others explained that turbulence during descent can feel much more intense in the rear of the aircraft compared to the front.

Frequent flyers noted that the earlier preparation window may only trim around five minutes from active cabin service on many flights. Still, for travelers hoping for another beverage refill or a few extra minutes using laptops before landing, the change has become increasingly noticeable.

Travelers may notice a different onboard experience

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Delta has not offered food or beverage service on flights under 250 miles since 2015, and the airline later introduced an ‘express service’ model for flights under 349 miles in 2017. The latest adjustment removes onboard service entirely on many of those routes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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