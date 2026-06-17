...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Democrat Senators ask Trump not to extend sanction waiver on Russian oil

Democrat Senators ask Trump not to extend sanction waiver on Russian oil

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 04:59 am IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Washington, Two Democratic Senators have urged President Donald Trump against granting any further exemption from US sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil, contending that there is no rationale for such a move, as the war with Iran is now over.

Democrat Senators ask Trump not to extend sanction waiver on Russian oil

In a statement here on Tuesday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Elizabeth Warren said the waiver from sanctions has only helped Russia finance its "illegal war" with Ukraine.

In March, the US granted a sanctions waiver to India for the purchase of Russian oil in a bid to stabilise global oil markets as the war with Iran, which started on February 28, led to a sharp increase in crude prices.

The sanctions waiver was later extended to other countries. The one-month exemption has been extended twice and expires on June 17.

"Extending this license yet again would give Vladimir Putin another opportunity to reap windfall financial gains while he continues his brutal war against Ukraine," the two senators said.

They said an extension would also clearly contradict Trump's declaration that the war with Iran is over and his stated rationale for these waivers of trying to reduce energy market disruptions stemming from his war against Iran.

"We hope President Trump understands what is plain to see: Ukraine is winning, and if President Trump is interested in a peace deal, he should be increasing pressure on Putin to accept a just and lasting peace, not handing him more sanctions relief.

"Continuing to show weakness like this will only invite more aggression and put an end to the war further out of reach," Shaheen and Warren said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ukraine war
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Democrat Senators ask Trump not to extend sanction waiver on Russian oil
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.