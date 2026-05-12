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Denver fire: Videos of Suncor oil refinery blaze in Commerce City sparks panic; watch
A massive fire at the Suncor refinery near Denver sent black smoke across the city as videos spread online.
Updated on: May 12, 2026 12:33 am IST
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A massive fire reportedly broke out at the Suncor oil refinery in Commerce City, adjacent to Denver, Colorado, on Monday afternoon. The black smoke from the fire was visible from both north and south Denver and many made panic posts on social media.
Denver Fire Department has not yet issued an update on the situation.
Videos of the fire surfaced on social media.
Here's another video of the smoke from the refinery fire shared by a user from south Denver.
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Commerce City is located just northeast of Denver and borders the city limits along north Denver.{{/usCountry}}
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Commerce City is located just northeast of Denver and borders the city limits along north Denver.{{/usCountry}}
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This story is being updated.{{/usCountry}}
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This story is being updated.{{/usCountry}}
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