Devdutt Pattanaik says Texas' Hanuman statue based on Thai Buddha's gesture of ‘do not fight,’ netizens contradict

Indian mythologist and writer Devdutt Pattanaik has claimed that a Hanuman statue built in Texas is based on the Thai Buddha's gesture of "do not fight.” The statue has both its arms raised. Devdutt Pattanaik says Texas' Hanuman statue based on Thai Buddha's gesture of ‘do not fight' (@OnTheNewsBeat/X)

Sharing a photo of the sculpture on X, Pattanaik wrote, “Thank you guys - a shift from those rather inauspicious (angry) images promoted by Breaking Bharat Bullies.”

Pattanaik writes on mythology and his lectures are generally on the relevance of both Indian and Western myths in modern life. Most of his work focuses on the areas of religion, mythology, and management. He has authored and illustrated more than 50 books, including ABC Of Hinduism, Bahubali : 63 insights into Jainism, and more.

The statue Pattanaik is referring to is a 90-foot-tall Hanuman statue that was inaugurated during a grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, August 18. The statue, named ‘Statue of Union,’ commemorates Lord Hanuman’s role in reuniting Sri Rama and Sita. The temple has been built at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas, and the visionary behind the project is His Holiness Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji.

Netizens contradict Devdutt Pattanaik’s theory

In the comment section of Pattanaik’s video, many X users contradicted his theory. “It is Abhaja mudra, by Buddha, to calm the sea associated with the flooding of Neranyjara River. You are interpreting to you suit your agenda. Charming,” one user wrote, while another said, “lol. Our mythologist doesn’t know the difference between Abhay mudra and do not fight gesture. Without cultural context, one could say Hanuman was sculpted with a high five gesture”. One said, “Boy, blessings with both hands & saying do not fight has some difference.. isn't it? And when being angry became inauspicious? So according to you rupa of Kali, Rudra Shiva and all to eliminate evil are inauspicious? *I still regret buying your books.”