DHS head Markwayne Mullin's old clip on beating children surfaces; ‘bend over for me’
Markwayne Mullin was sworn in as the DHS head, replacing Kristi Noem and an old clip has reportedly surfaced where he speaks about beating his children.
Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma was sworn in as the head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday, replacing Kristi Noem. Amid this, an old clip of his has surfaced where he speaks about beating his children.
The video is from 2023, as per MediasTouch, which described itself as doing "pro-democracy" journalism.
What did Markwayne Mullin say in the videos?
Mullin was heard saying in one of the clips, “We must be willing to discipline our kids too. …I was raised by the fear of a belt. …The discipline was just, wasn’t overreacted. …So I learned respect from the discipline.”
Mullin was speaking on October 6, 2023 at a church-hosted “City Elders” event.
He went on to say “My two beautiful twins that are sitting down there. Guys, I tell you right now, I do spank. I have no problem with that.” Mullin added “I can spank them and I’m still upset and they’ll come and crawl in my lap two minutes later and just hug on me. I’ve got to learn how to forgive more.”
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Imitating his daughter, Larra, Mullin said “She’s like, ‘No, Daddy. No, Daddy, No, Daddy, No. I’m sorry, Daddy. I’m sorry, Daddy.’ …She just couldn’t bring herself to even bend over for me to be able to bust her butt.”
He said of his son “Andrew, boy, that boy didn’t want to ever do anything wrong. And he was the hardest kid ever I had to spank because he was so hard on himself because he would just have this huge crocodile tear running down his eyes.”
Mullin's reported clips put focus on his family. Here's all you need to know about Markwayne Mullin's wife, children, and family.
Markwayne Mullin: Wife, children and family
Mullin is married to Christie Mullin for 28 years. They have six children together – Jayce, Jim, Andrew, Larra, Ivy, and Lynette.
His son, Jim, suffered a severe brain injury during a high school wrestling match, which actually led to President Donald Trump's closeness with Mullin, as per Associated Press. Trump picked Mullin as Noem's successor.
After Jim's accident in 2020, Trump had invited both Mullin and his son on stage at a rally the next year. He had asked Jim to then sit on his lap and heard about his rehabilitation. Trump reportedly also offered to fly in medical specialists and pay for his treatments.
Markwayne Mullin and Cherokee Nation
Markwayne Mullin is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. However, as per a report from High Country News by a fellow Cherokee Nation member, Mullin is also ‘white-passing’.
‘White passing’ is ‘when a person of color belonging to a marginalized community “passes” to identify as white, allowing them to have access to a certain amount of white privilege,’ a student newspaper report from Queen's University described.
“The Cherokee Nation has never required a minimum blood quantum for tribal membership, and as a result we are the largest tribe in the country. That means we also have the largest diaspora, as well as the widest spectrum of political, cultural and racial identities.” Mullin has been described as an ‘ultra conservative, white-passing’ member of the Cherokee Nation in the report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More