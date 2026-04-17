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Diana Sanders: 5 things to know on Carnival Cruise passenger who won $300,000 lawsuit over tequila shots row

Diana Sanders won $300K after suing Carnival, claiming staff overserved her 14 tequila shots, leading to a fall, injury, and alleged brain trauma on board.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:33 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Diana Sanders, a 45-year-old nurse from Vacaville, California, has won a lawsuit against Carnival Cruise Line with a massive payout of $300,000.

Diana Sanders (L) and the logo of Carnival Cruise Line.(@cruiseshiplawyer/ tiktok and file photo)

Sanders was on a trip on the Carnival Radiance cruise ship in April 2025, when, on April 5, she suffered an accident after having 14 tequila shots. She claims Carnival was negligent as they served 14 rounds of tequila shots to her, a few within an hour.

She then fell down some stairs aboard the cruise ship while she was intoxicated and was later found unconscious in a crew-only area. She claimed that she suffered a possible traumatic brain injury. A federal jury in South Florida ruled in her favor on Wednesday.

Here are 5 things to know about Diana Sanders and her lawsuit against Carnival Cruise Line.

5 Things To Know On Dana Sanders

1. Positive Update After 18-Month Litigation

The payout ordered by the Miami jury is significantly larger than what Dana Sanders had asked for in her lawsuit. She had claimed $250,000 in damages, her lawyer Spencer Aronfeld had told the Miami Herald. But the judges awarded her $300,000 instead.

Also read: Luxury cruise ship trapped in Antarctic ice rescued by US Coast Guard

4. Carnival Cruise Most At Fault

The jury at the Miami court ruled that Carnival Cruise Line was largely at fault for overserving tequila to Dana Sanders. The New York Post reports that the jury found Carnival 60% at fault, while Sanders herself at 40%.

5. Carnival Disputes Narrative

Carnival Cruise Line has argued against the charges of overserving alcohol to Dana Sanders, suggesting that the incident may not have happened. They claimed Sanders' inability “to identify any crew member who overserved her or which bar she consumed alcohol at" disputes allegations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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