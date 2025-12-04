Did Brian Cole Jr. have MAGA links? What we know on DC pipe bomb suspect's political leanings

Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old man from Woodbridge, Virginia, was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as the suspect who planted pipe bombs in Washington DC, on January 5, 2021, a day before the Capitol Hill riots. Nearly five years after the incident, Cole Jr. was arrested at his home by the FBI on Thursday. This screengrab made from surveillance footage released by the FBI on March 9, 2021, shows Brian Cole Jr., the person suspected of placing pipe bombs in Washington, DC, on January 5, 2021. (AFP)

With the identity of the infamous DC pipe bomber being revealed, questions have surfaced about his political leanings. Given that the incident has been widely linked to the January 6 Capitol Hill riots, questions are being raised about whether Brian Cole Jr. had any links to Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

However, as of now, the FBI has not revealed any information on the political ties of Brian Cole Jr., the DC pipe bomber. Additionally, internet sleuths have also not found any past links of the MAGA movement to Cole Jr. Meanwhile, the New York Post reported, citing federal law enforcement sources, that Brian Cole Jr. "may have had 'anarchist leanings.'" But, even that lacks official confirmation, as of now.

Who Is Brian Cole Jr And What Is He Accused Of?

The case of planting a pipe bomb in Washington, DC on the eve of January 6, 2021, near the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention has remained unsolved for over five years, with law enforcement unable to settle down on the suspect.

On Thursday, though the search seemed to have formally ended with the identification and arrest of Brian Cole Jr, many questions still remain. The FBI has released very little information on Cole Jr. Even the charges he might face have not been revealed, as well as the details of what led the investigators to him have not been revealed.

The fact that he is from Woodbridge, Virginia, Associated Press reported citing two people familiar with the matter.

What Happened On The Eve Of Jan 6, 2021? All On The DC Pipe Bombing

Pipe bombs were planted in Washington DC, on the evening of January 5, 2021, when the political elites from both the Republican and Democratic parties had descended in DC for the power transfer from the first Donald Trump administration to Joe Biden.

Though the bombs were safely diffused and no one was injured, Vice President Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi, who was then the US House Speaker, reportedly came "within feet" of the bombs.

The investigation into the case proceeded based on surveillance footage of the suspect planting the bombs and exiting the location. However, the footage is blurry with the suspect not clearly identifiable from them.

Since then, the FBI has sought the public's help in seeking details on the case. First, they asked people who potentially had information on the suspect to come forward. Later, photos of possible identifiers in the footage were released, again seeking public help with identification.