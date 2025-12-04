Brian Cole: 5 things to know about Woodbridge, VA man identified as DC pipe bomb suspect

Brian Cole has been identified as teh suspect who allegedly planted pipe bombs outside both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on the eve of the January 6, 2021, Capitol Riot, according to reports from the New York Post and Daily Mail that cite law-enforcement sources. Brian Cole, a 30-year-old from Virginia, is the suspect in the planting of pipe bombs outside party headquarters before the Capitol Riot.(Repesentative Image: Pexel)

5 things to know about Brian Cole

1. Cole is a 30-year-old resident of Woodbridge, Va., was taken into custody by investigators on Thursday morning, as per the New York Post.

2. He is set to appear for arraignment in federal court in Washington, DC, at 1 pm.

3. His specific charges have not yet been disclosed.

4. According to video footage released by the FBI, the suspect planted the pipe bombs near each headquarters more than 16 hours before their discovery, as per Fox News.

5. The surveillance footage showed the suspect in a gray hoodie and Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers, with his face obscured by a mask, glasses, and gloves, as per Fox News.

No further details released on Cole

The FBI has not shared additional information about Cole, but authorities said he is the man seen on surveillance footage skulking around the capital city on the night before Congress was set to certify former Vice President Joe Biden’s election victory, leaving "viable explosive devices” outside the major parties' headquarters in Washington, DC, as per the New York Post.