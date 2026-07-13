Did Candace Owens know about Lindsey Graham's death? Old remarks resurface amid 'setup' claims

Senator Lindsey Graham died at the age of 71 on July 11 after what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.” Reports published after his death said emergency responders were called after he experienced chest pains, and some reports linked the incident to a possible cardiac arrest. His death came just hours after he returned from a visit to Ukraine, where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed sanctions on Russia, air defense support and Ukraine’s defense industry.

Did Candace Owens know something about Graham’s death? Old remarks resurface (Credit: Candace Owens/YouTube, Lindsey Graham/Instagram)

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Almost immediately, social media users began connecting Graham’s death to past comments made by conservative commentator Candace Owens. While no evidence has been presented to support any wrongdoing, several posts on X fueled speculation, turning an already high-profile death into a political talking point online.

What did Candace Owens say about Lindsey Graham before his death?

Owens has been one of Graham’s loudest critics for years, especially on foreign policy. During a recent appearance on Russian state media, she said, “I’m not dealing with congress. I’m not dealing with lobbying. I’m not dealing with any of this. I’m not dealing with Lindsey Graham calling for another war.”

She has also repeatedly accused Graham of being “compromised.” In an August 2025 post, Owens wrote, “In my mind I rate how extreme the blackmail Israel has on each of our politicians must be and with Lindsey you just know it’s terrifyingly so. Lindsey and Corey Booker.”

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, in February 2024, she posted, “They have blackmail on Lindsey Graham. Abundantly obvious. Whatever it is, it’s bad.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, in February 2024, she posted, “They have blackmail on Lindsey Graham. Abundantly obvious. Whatever it is, it’s bad.” {{/usCountry}}

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Those comments have resurfaced online following Graham’s death, with users revisiting her past criticism and questioning whether there is any connection.

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Fans are connecting Candace Owens remarks and Lindsey Graham’s death

Much of the speculation comes from viral posts by X users. One post claimed, “Candace Owens was in Russia a couple of weeks ago telling Russian State Media that she will no longer deal with Lyndsey Graham trying to start new wars. A couple of weeks later Lyndsey Graham suddenly dies after visiting a drone facility in Ukraine. Coincidence? I think not‼️”

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A second post went even further, stating, “I now can say with full confidence that I believe Lindsey Graham was set up by Candace Owens and some of the very people she was supposedly on vacation with.”

Note: The allegations mentioned in this article are based on social media speculation. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify these claims.

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The post also promised future evidence but did not provide any at the time. The confirmed facts are limited. Graham’s office said he died following a “brief and sudden illness” at age 71. He had recently returned from Ukraine, where he met senior officials and toured defense-related facilities.

Beyond that, claims linking Owens, Russia, Israel or any other group to Graham’s death remain online speculation.

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No public evidence has been presented to support those theories, and Owens had not publicly commented on Graham’s death at the time of writing.