Did 'Jack Kimble' predict Trump's Lake Ontario name change? 2025 post goes viral amid US-Canada trade war

A January 2025 social media post from the parody account "Jack Kimble" has gone viral after President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” The old post garnered significant attention, with many online users asking whether the satirical account had somehow “predicted” Trump's move.

A January 2025 social media post from the parody account "Jack Kimble" has gone viral after President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” ( (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP))

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Trump announced the name change amid the escalating trade tensions between the United States and Canada as both countries impose steep tariffs on each other's goods.

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“I'll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of…”

Jack Kimble is a long-running parody account that describes itself as a Republican representing California's fictional 54th Congressional District and a “co-sponsor of Poe's Law.” The account has more than 130,000 followers and has previously fooled news outlets with convincing satirical posts.

Earlier this year, CNN also issued an on-air apology after quoting a fake statement from the Kimble account regarding Senator Mitch McConnell's health during a segment.

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{{^usCountry}} Kimble's original post read, “President Trump's second term is off to a GREAT start. I'll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of Lake Ontario to its rightful name, Lake America! Let's make the Great Lakes great again!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kimble's original post read, “President Trump's second term is off to a GREAT start. I'll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of Lake Ontario to its rightful name, Lake America! Let's make the Great Lakes great again!” {{/usCountry}}

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At the time, Trump had not yet returned to the White House, which made the post appear unusually prescient after Trump signed the executive order for the Lake Ontario name change.

The post was first noticed after independent journalist Aaron Rupar reshared Jack Kimble's January 7, 2025 post on Friday with the caption, “How did he know?”

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One X user joked that someone may have shown the parody post. The user wrote, “It is uncanny, but probably someone showed it to Trump, not realizing it was a satire account.”

Another suggested that Kimble should "throw your hat in the ring for 2028" after the apparent prediction.

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Trump's order and Canada's response

Trump's executive order renaming Lake Ontario followed a week of worsening trade tensions between the two countries. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had vowed to match new American tariffs "dollar-for-dollar" after the United States imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian goods.

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After the name change, Carney responded with a message on X. He wrote, “The name of Lake Ontario derives from the Wendat word « Ontari'io », which means « the lake is beautiful, the lake is great »”

He further added, “This name dates back more than 400 years, well before the Canadian Confederation and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America.”