Pete Hegseth running for president in 2028? Secretary of Defense says ‘my only job…’
NBC News reported that US defense secretary Pete Hegseth discussed a possible White House bid with close associates.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has denied a report that claimed he privately discussed running for president in 2028 on Friday. Hegseth called the allegations “100% false” after NBC News cited anonymous sources familiar with the conversations.
The report suggested Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, had floated the prospect of a future White House campaign with friends and associates over recent months.
The Pentagon also rejected the report before publication. Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told NBC News that Hegseth was focused on leading the Defense Department and not preparing a presidential campaign.
“Secretary Hegseth is not running for president, and his main priority is leading the War Department. All other speculation is foolish,” Parnell said.
Also read: Why Pete Hegseth could again call US Army generals for Quantico meet
Why did the report start speculation?
Questions about Hegseth’s political future intensified earlier this month after he visited the Iowa State Fair to campaign for Republican Congressman Zach Nunn. According to NBC News, Iowa traditionally hosts the first Republican presidential nominating contest. Hence, the visits by high-profile GOP leaders is being closely watched for a tell tale sign of future ambitions.
NBC News also reported that Hegseth’s allies view him as a strong messenger for conservative voters. One Republican operative involved in the party’s midterm preps apparently told the outlet that Hegseth appeals to the Republican base because he projects the style of masculinity that resonated with many Donald Trump supporters.
Moreover, Hegseth has become one of Trump administration's most visible cabinet members. Since he took office, Hegseth has repeatedly highlighted efforts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the Pentagon, which in turn made him a MAGA favorite.
Also read: Was Gen. Randy George fired over Kid Rock probe? Here's the truth behind Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon decision
Potential 2028 landscape and political hurdles
If Hegseth were ever to enter the 2028 Republican presidential race, he would likely compete with several prominent Trump administration figures already viewed as possible contenders, according to the report. These include Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, no major candidate has formally announced plans for the Republican nomination.
The NBC report also noted that Hegseth could face resistance over his leadership during the ongoing Iran conflict and the controversy surrounding last year’s “Signalgate” incident if he ever sought higher office.
One pro-Trump operative quoted by NBC News said Hegseth remained popular among many MAGA supporters but argued that political success would ultimately depend on his performance as defense secretary.
"You’ve got to win wars,” the operative told the network.
Not everyone dismissed the idea of a future campaign. American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp told NBC News that Hegseth should consider running. He described the defense secretary as energetic and impressive.
However, Shortly after the report was published, Hegseth responded on X.
“100% false. We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous ‘sources.' My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again. Carry on Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night.” he wrote, directly disputing the report’s claims.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More