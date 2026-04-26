Did Karoline Leavitt predict White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting? Viral video sparks reactions
A viral video of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioning 'shots will be fired' sparked massive reactions online.
The alleged gunman who fired shots at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner on Saturday evening has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old educator from California, according to a report from the Associated Press, which referenced two law enforcement officials.
President Donald Trump, during a press conference conducted shortly after the event, characterized Allen as a "lone wolf" and a "whack job." He stated that Allen was in possession of "multiple weapons" when he attempted to gain entry to the dinner but was intercepted outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton by law enforcement.
Also Read: White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting in photos: How a gala turned into a nightmare
Here's what Karoline Leavitt said
Meanwhile, a video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has gone viral, in which she can be heard saying “Shots will be fired tonight”.
She made these remarks before the start of the event. Speaking to media Leavitt said that Trump's address would be humorous and engaging, asserting that the “American leader would bring heat”. She further remarked that there would be “shots fired in the room”, employing the term as political jargon for pointed verbal confrontations.
Netizens react{{/usCountry}}
She made these remarks before the start of the event. Speaking to media Leavitt said that Trump's address would be humorous and engaging, asserting that the “American leader would bring heat”. She further remarked that there would be “shots fired in the room”, employing the term as political jargon for pointed verbal confrontations.
Netizens react{{/usCountry}}
Reacting to the now-viral video. one user commented on X, “Coincidence, I’m sure.”{{/usCountry}}
Reacting to the now-viral video. one user commented on X, “Coincidence, I’m sure.”{{/usCountry}}
“I am from the future, and I tell you there were shots fired!” another said.{{/usCountry}}
“I am from the future, and I tell you there were shots fired!” another said.{{/usCountry}}
“And there was shots fired. Literally!” a third user wrote.{{/usCountry}}
“And there was shots fired. Literally!” a third user wrote.{{/usCountry}}
Cole Tomas Allen: Suspect has no criminal record{{/usCountry}}
Cole Tomas Allen: Suspect has no criminal record{{/usCountry}}
Officials have stated that Allen possesses no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement.
Authorities have reported that the suspect was equipped with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.
Jeffrey Carroll, the interim chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department, said that the suspect was engaged in a confrontation while attempting to enter the event.
The suspect exchanged gunfire with an officer who was hit but remained unharmed due to wearing a bulletproof vest.
He was “tackled to the ground” and handcuffed by law enforcement prior to being taken into custody, Carroll noted.
Officials suspect that the person acted independently, although his motive remains unclear.