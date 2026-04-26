Did Karoline Leavitt predict White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting? Viral video sparks reactions

The alleged gunman who fired shots at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner on Saturday evening has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old educator from California, according to a report from the Associated Press, which referenced two law enforcement officials.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)

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President Donald Trump, during a press conference conducted shortly after the event, characterized Allen as a "lone wolf" and a "whack job." He stated that Allen was in possession of "multiple weapons" when he attempted to gain entry to the dinner but was intercepted outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton by law enforcement.

Also Read: White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting in photos: How a gala turned into a nightmare

Here's what Karoline Leavitt said

Meanwhile, a video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has gone viral, in which she can be heard saying “Shots will be fired tonight”.

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{{^usCountry}} She made these remarks before the start of the event. Speaking to media Leavitt said that Trump's address would be humorous and engaging, asserting that the “American leader would bring heat”. She further remarked that there would be “shots fired in the room”, employing the term as political jargon for pointed verbal confrontations. Netizens react {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She made these remarks before the start of the event. Speaking to media Leavitt said that Trump's address would be humorous and engaging, asserting that the “American leader would bring heat”. She further remarked that there would be “shots fired in the room”, employing the term as political jargon for pointed verbal confrontations. Netizens react {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the now-viral video. one user commented on X, “Coincidence, I’m sure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the now-viral video. one user commented on X, “Coincidence, I’m sure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I am from the future, and I tell you there were shots fired!” another said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am from the future, and I tell you there were shots fired!” another said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “And there was shots fired. Literally!” a third user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And there was shots fired. Literally!” a third user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cole Tomas Allen: Suspect has no criminal record {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cole Tomas Allen: Suspect has no criminal record {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have stated that Allen possesses no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement.

Authorities have reported that the suspect was equipped with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.

Jeffrey Carroll, the interim chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department, said that the suspect was engaged in a confrontation while attempting to enter the event.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with an officer who was hit but remained unharmed due to wearing a bulletproof vest.

He was “tackled to the ground” and handcuffed by law enforcement prior to being taken into custody, Carroll noted.

Officials suspect that the person acted independently, although his motive remains unclear.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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