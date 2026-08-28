Did police raid Ilhan Omar's son Adnan Hirsi's home in Minneapolis? What we know about ‘roommate's’ arrest

Minnesota US House Rep. Ilhan Omar is a favorite target of American conservative social media. Often led by President Trump himself, false claims about Omar's IQ, family and personal relationships often go viral.

Ilhan Omar speaks during a get out the vote event with Democratic Senate candidate, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, at Cedar Field Park on August 8. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The viral popularity the hoaxes about Ilhan Omar on conservative social media often makes it difficult to distinguish between the real and the fake when it comes to news about her. One such occasion came on Thursday, August 27. The latest of Rep. Ilhan Omar's family members to come under scrutiny is her son, Adnan Hirsi.

What Happened To Ilhan Omar's Son Adnan?

Alpha News, a Minnesota-based news outlet, reported on Thursday that police in Minneapolis carried out a raid at the apartment where Adnan Hirsi lives with his roommate, Abdulrahman Abdi, a 22-year-old. The report stated that police arrested Abdi after purportedly recovering guns and ammunition during Tuesday night's raid.

Also read: Bitcoin to $500,000 by 2029? How ETFs, US debt, institutional demand and halving could drive the price

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The report by Alpha News was subsequently carried by the British tabloid, The Daily Mail. On top of the information provided by Alpha News, the Mail added citing the Minneapolis Police Department, that Abdi's car was stopped by officers for no insurance and license proof. He was released from the scene, but his car remained in police custody, and upon further investigation, a firearm was found in it. Abdi was later arrested on Minneapolis' Marquette Ave. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report by Alpha News was subsequently carried by the British tabloid, The Daily Mail. On top of the information provided by Alpha News, the Mail added citing the Minneapolis Police Department, that Abdi's car was stopped by officers for no insurance and license proof. He was released from the scene, but his car remained in police custody, and upon further investigation, a firearm was found in it. Abdi was later arrested on Minneapolis' Marquette Ave. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, there is no confirmation that Rep. Ilhan Omar's son indeed lived in that apartment complex. Liz Collins of Alpha News, however, noted, citing law enforcement sources, that Adnan Omar indeed lived there.

Ht.com could not independently confirm the area where Adnan Omar lives or his links to Abdulrahman Abdi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ilhan Omar has three children with her former partner Ahmed Hirsi: daughters Isra and Ilwad, and son Adnan.

Also read: Peter Cullen cause of death: What happened to the voice actor behind Optimus Prime and Winnie-the-Pooh?

Details Of Adnan Hirsi's Alleged Roommate's Arrest

The Daily Mail reported citing court records related to Adbi, that he has been booked 10 times in the past, mostly for driving-related misdemeanor offences. The report added that he was arrested "without incident" and was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on firearms charges before being released from custody on Wednesday. The outlet also published Addi's mugshot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As of now, Rep. Ilhan Omar or her ex-husband and Adnan's father, Ahmed Hirsi, has not reacted to the incident.