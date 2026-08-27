Peter Cullen cause of death: What happened to the voice actor behind Optimus Prime and Winnie-the-Pooh?

Peter Cullen, the legendary Hollywood voice actor who voiced characters like the Transformers series' Optimus Prime and Eeyore in Disney's Winnie the Pooh, among others, has passed away. His death was revealed to the media by his agent on Wednesday. Cullen was 85. Legendary voice actor Peter Cullen has passed away at 85. (itspetercullen/ Instagram)

Kevin Motely, his agent, told the media that Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family — and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide.” No cause of death was announced.

TMZ additionally reported that Cullen died early Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. "His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle," his agent added.

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What Happened To Peter Cullen? The circumstances around Peter Cullen's death remain unclear. Posts on social media have been touting that the 85-year-old was suffering from illnesses. However, there are no confirmed details about the same.

Cullen's health, nonetheless, has been a concern among his fans. He had been quite active in the Transformers fans circuits as well as professionally till 2023. That year, he made an appearance at the National Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award. But the first real signs of illness appeared starting 2024, reducing the number of public appearances Cullen made drastically.

Cullen was scheduled to appear for the TFcon in Baltimore from November 1-3, 2024. However, Cullen's session was canceled with reports then suggesting because of "health reasons." It is important to note, however, that Cullen had not himself disclosed any illnesses.

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But following the reported health scare in November 2024, Cullen had been quite active in the fan circuits in the last two years. In 2026 alone, the 85-year-old attended TFcon's LA convention in March and again in May. In December 2025, he attended the Steel City Con in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

As a result, his sudden death left many long-time fans in shock, especially those who had interacted him in recent events.

Born in Montreal in 1941, Peter Cullen began his career in radio and television before becoming one of animation’s most recognisable voices.

Besides The Transformers and Winnie-the-Pooh, he worked on King Kong, G.I. Joe, Voltron, Ghostbusters, and Spider-Man, among numerous animated and live-action productions.