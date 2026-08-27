Peter Cullen family: What we know about Optimus Prime voice actor's wife and kids amid death at 85

The family also asked fans to remember Cullen through his values. They urged people to honor his legacy by serving their communities and leading others with “compassion, integrity, and loyalty,” according to the statement cited by Forbes.

Cullen’s family said he died peacefully with his loved ones around him. “Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family — and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide ,” the family said in a statement.

Peter Cullen, the legendary voice of Optimus Prime, has died at the age of 85. Cullen died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his agent. The cause of Peter Cullen’s death has not been revealed. His agent confirmed his death to TMZ, but no further details about his health or the circumstances of his death were immediately available.

One message from Cullen’s family stood out: “Be strong enough to be gentle.” The words were included in the family’s statement and reflected the values Cullen carried into his most famous role. The line had a personal meaning for Cullen. His brother Larry gave him the advice when Cullen was preparing to audition for Optimus Prime in 1984.

Also read: Six Flags X2 closed after 2 women undergo emergency brain surgery: What we know

Cullen used his brother as the inspiration for Optimus Prime’s voice. Larry was a Marine veteran, and Cullen based the character’s voice on him because he believed a true leader should sound strong while still having warmth instead of aggression, according to Forbes.

That audition changed Cullen’s career. He won the role of Optimus Prime and went on to voice the character for decades, becoming one of the most recognised voices in the “Transformers” franchise.

Peter Cullen family Peter Cullen was reportedly married to Brandi Cullen. “Transformers” fans on Reddit have identified Brandi as Cullen’s wife based on past fan interactions and discussions. However, there is no clear public confirmation from Cullen’s family or an official source. The actor largely kept his personal and family life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Peter Cullen had four children: Clay, Angus, Claire and Pilar. He also had three grandchildren, according to biographical information about the actor. Cullen also had three siblings: Michaela, Sonny and Larry. His brother Larry played an important role in Cullen’s career and helped inspire the voice of Optimus Prime.

Optimus Prime voice actor Cullen first voiced Optimus Prime in the original 1980s “Transformers” animated TV series. Optimus Prime was the leader of the Autobots, the group of heroic robots at the centre of the franchise, according to TMZ. He later returned as Optimus Prime for the live-action “Transformers” movies directed by Michael Bay. His return allowed fans of the original animated series to hear the same iconic voice in the blockbuster film franchise.

Peter Cullen other roles But Optimus Prime was only one part of Cullen’s long voice-acting career. He voiced many other famous characters across movies and television, according to TMZ. Cullen voiced the Predator in the 1987 film “Predator” and was also known for playing Eeyore in “Winnie the Pooh.”

The character became another well-known part of Cullen’s voice work. Cullen voiced Monterey Jack in “Chip ’n Dale Rescue Rangers.” He also provided the voice of KARR in the television series “Knight Rider”.