Did Presley Gerber have a girlfriend? Know about his relationship with Lexi Wood and their breakup, ‘Guys I did it’

Presley Gerber, the son of renowned supermodel Cindy Crawford, has passed away at the age of 27.
Gerber, who worked as a model, died at a rehabilitation facility on Sunday, as documented in records submitted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The specific cause of death was not disclosed.
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Allie Jenkins, serving as a spokesperson for Crawford and her spouse Rande Gerber, told CBS, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”
Presley Gerber's personal life
Deep Dive
What was the relationship between Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood?
Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood had a brief romantic relationship that began in 2022, during which they were seen together at multiple public events before their breakup in December 2022.
Why did Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood break up?
Reports suggested that Presley and Lexi realized quickly that their relationship was not going to be long-term, with sources indicating that Lexi initiated the separation.
How did Presley Gerber express his feelings for Lexi Wood on social media?
Presley expressed his affection for Lexi in his social media posts, stating, 'I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been' and referring to her as 'My angel. I love you.'
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Presley Gerber, who mostly remained silent about personal life, engaged in a brief romantic relationship with Lexi Wood starting in 2022.
Despite the limited duration of their relationship, Presley and Lexi were seen together at multiple public events, including occasions attended by his prominent parents.
Before her meeting with with Presley, Lexi had gained prominence primarily through her work as a Playboy model and her romantic involvement with Brooklyn Beckham during 2018.
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“Guys I did it,” he captioned the post, which featured both of them.
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“Guys I did it,” he captioned the post, which featured both of them.
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His caption alluded to a video segment depicting the couple in an embrace, accompanied by audio narration stating, “Guys I did it! I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been.”
“if you didn’t already know, I’m in love,” Lexi stated in an Instagram post. Presley left a remark on her post, “My angel. I love you.”
Presley Gerber and Lexi's breakup
Several days following their public declaration of their relationship on Instagram, Presley and Lexi made a joint appearance alongside his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, at a red carpet event.
As of December 14, 2022, reports suggested that the couple had ended their relationship.
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Following the dissolution of their relationship, Presley's post about his relationship with Lexi was removed from the platform, while she edited her post to exclude him.
“They realized very quickly it wasn’t going to be a long-term relationship,” a source told E! News. Another source asserts that Lexi was the one who initiated the separation.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.