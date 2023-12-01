Did Prince William cheat on wife Kate Middleton and who is Rose Hanbury? Expert reviews new book claims

British journalist and author Omid Scobie recently released a new book titled ‘Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival' on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

William, 41, was accused of cheating on Kate, 41, with Rose, 39, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his new tell-all, he suggested that Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton distanced themselves from former friend Rose Hanbury since the rumours of an affair between her and the prince surfaced in 2019.

William, 41, was accused of cheating on Kate, 41, with Rose, 39, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley.

While neither of the three addressed ever addressed the rumours, the scandal was brought back into spotlight after Omid's book hit the shelves.

However, the 42-year-old is convinced that there is no truth to the speculation, and rather wanted to dig deeper into the trio's now severed friendship.

“I was very careful in the book to really focus on this, as the allegations against William, Kate’s and their fallout with Rose Hanbury,” said the author in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, on November 30. “For legal reasons, there are so many things that one can’t go into.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But, I thought it was really important [to mention], even if a rumor is a rumor. And I really don’t see proof that there is more to this than just a tittle-tattle, you know,” he added.

Additionally, he highlighted that since William and Kate “never addressed it” themselves the rumours will most likely “never go away.”

“There's no truth to suggest that they are true,” he added.

Rose was an old pal of the couple, even attending their wedding in 2011. Two years post the cheating allegation surfaced, she was seen at Prince Philip's 2021 memorial service.

However, whether true or not, the scandal forced the royal couple to work on their marriage more determinedly. “It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often,” said an exclusive source to US Weekly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}