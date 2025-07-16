Did Trump's MIT professor uncle Dr. John Trump teach Unabomber Ted Kaczynski? POTUS' claim sparks row

President Donald Trump claimed at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh on Tuesday that his uncle, former Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor, Dr. John G Trump, taught the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,(REUTERS)

However, the claim seemed to be unfounded, as Kaczynski studied at Harvard University and Michigan University, with no relation to MIT when Dr. Trump was teaching there.

"I have to brag just for a second," Trump said. "My uncle was at MIT, one of the great professors. Kaczynski was one of his students. Do you know who Kaczynski is? There's very little difference between a madman and a genius.

"I said, 'What kind of a student was he, Uncle John, Doctor John Trump?' He said, 'Seriously good.' But it didn't work out too well for him, didn't work out too well," Trump added.

Dr. John G Trump taught at MIT from 1936 to 1973 and specialized in high voltage research. He co-invented one of the first million‑volt X‑ray generators (with Robert J. Van de Graaff), advanced cancer radiotherapy, and pioneered radar technology during WWII. John was the younger brother of Fred Trump Sr, Donald Trump's father.

Meanwhile, Ted Kaczynski earned his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Harvard University in 1962 at the age of 20, having enrolled at just 16. He went on to pursue graduate studies at the University of Michigan, where he obtained a Master of Arts in Mathematics in 1964 and a PhD in 1967.

Trump At PA Energy Summit

President Donald Trump, alongside Republican Senator David McCormick, teamed up to court billions of dollars in energy investments in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. “This is a really triumphant day for the people of the commonwealth and the United States of America,” Trump said at the PA Energy Summit.

“We believe America’s destiny is to dominate every industry and be the first in technology,” he added, reasserting his pledge of US “energy dominance” in the global market.