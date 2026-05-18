Did US House Bill 626 really ban 'aimless driving'? Fact checking viral Ron DeSantis claim

A viral claim circulating across social media platforms has sparked confusion by alleging that a proposed US bill would criminalize “aimless driving” or make it illegal for people to drive around without a destination.

No official statements from state officials or the White House support the existence of House Bill 626 that bans “aimless driving.”(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The allegation focuses on House Bill 626, which sparked a contentious internet discussion when posters implied politicians were trying to limit individual liberties and regular driving practices.

The US-wide release refers to the claimed anti-aimless driving legislation as the "Aimless Driving Prevention Act," whereas the purported state announcements refer to it as either House or Senate Bill 626.

Read more: How should you get up from bed in the morning? Doctor explains the right way

What is the viral claim?

On May 15, 2026, notices forbidding "aimless driving" were allegedly introduced in Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Washington, and even the entire United States, according to photographs that went viral online. President Donald Trump and state governors appeared to sign the corresponding documents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An Instagram post shared by @art_is_fast shows a news release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office that references House Bill 626. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An Instagram post shared by @art_is_fast shows a news release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office that references House Bill 626. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The letter starts with the words, “Governor Mike DeWine has officially signed House Bill 626 into law, making aimless driving within the State of Ohio prohibited effective May 15, 2026.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter starts with the words, “Governor Mike DeWine has officially signed House Bill 626 into law, making aimless driving within the State of Ohio prohibited effective May 15, 2026.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The news release continues, “Under the new legislation, individuals may no longer operate a motor vehicle without a clear and lawful destination. ‘Cruising around,’ ‘joyriding,’ or ‘driving with no place to go’ are now prohibited under state law.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The news release continues, “Under the new legislation, individuals may no longer operate a motor vehicle without a clear and lawful destination. ‘Cruising around,’ ‘joyriding,’ or ‘driving with no place to go’ are now prohibited under state law.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, since none of the purported statements officially originated from Trump or the offices of the individual governors, they are all fraudulent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, since none of the purported statements officially originated from Trump or the offices of the individual governors, they are all fraudulent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Did Trump close the stock market amid Iran conflict? Here's the truth What is the truth? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Did Trump close the stock market amid Iran conflict? Here's the truth What is the truth? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Snopes, there is no official press release from any of the state offices of Florida and Washington or from the White House.

House Bill 626 is a measure from the most recent legislative sessions in Ohio and Kentucky, but it has nothing to do with aimless driving. The purported Ohio announcement that made rounds on social media but is now archived shows the incorrect version of the bundle of arrows and sheaf of wheat in the middle of the state's seal.

According to Snopes, the Florida seal in that state's purported document misspells the word "Great" in the text wrap and has an inaccurate image in the center. The Latin phrase "E Pluribus Unum" that appears on the real presidential seal is absent as well from the presidential seal on the fake notice.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Moreover, all of the notices from different states feature the same quote, which Snopes notes is very unusual. “It is unlikely that Govs. DeWine, Ron DeSantis, Andy Beshear and Bob Ferguson would all issue the exact same statement.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON