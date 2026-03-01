Did Trump close the stock market amid Iran conflict? Here's the truth

A widely shared online claim asserts that President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and ordered the shutdown of the US stock market. Rumors of a national emergency and stock market closure under President Trump circulate online. However there is on official confirmation about such closure (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

What does the post claim? The claim stems from a draft executive order disseminated by pro-Trump lawyers who, according to several sources, assert without proof that China meddled in the 2020 election to support the declaration of a national emergency that would grant the president more voting power.

The post claims that President Trump stated there is a threat to the American financial system. The post further alleges that Trump ordered an “immediate closure of all trading.”

It alleges that the White House has also announced the closure of the US Stock markets until “the system is fully stabilized.”

The viral posts speculate that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, and all major US exchanges will face a shutdown amid Iran-US tensions and the alleged call for a national emergency inthe US.

However, there is no credible confirmation from the White House, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), or any official financial authority that issued such an order.

