Killer robots and mass surveillance: Why the Trump government and Anthropic are at odds

The fight between the US government and Anthropic is no longer a contract negotiation dispute. It is a clash over killer robots and mass surveillance - and over who decides how artificial intelligence is used in war. At the centre is a blunt question: can a private AI company refuse to let its systems be used for fully autonomous weapons and domestic mass surveillance, even if the Pentagon says such uses are lawful? As Anthropic chief Dario Amodei and Donald Trump refuse to budge, Sam Altman's OpenAI has emerged as an alternative for Pentagon.

That question has now exploded into public view with both Anthropic and the US government refusing to budge. US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered federal agencies to immediately stop using Anthropic’s AI tools, a day after the tech giant rejected the Pentagon's demand for “any lawful use” of its models.

The move threatens to choke off a major revenue stream for the San Francisco-based startup and could slow AI-driven work across US defence and intelligence agencies.

Anthropic vs Trump: The breaking point Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI research head Dario Amodei, has positioned itself as a safety-first AI lab. Its flagship model, Claude, is already deployed across US national security systems, including classified networks.

The company won up to $200 million in Pentagon contracts last year and says its tools are used for intelligence analysis, operational planning and cyber operations.

But Anthropic built in explicit guardrails. It says it will not allow its AI to be used for:

Mass domestic surveillance of US citizens

Fully autonomous weapons systems that remove humans from the loop In a public statement, Amodei said such uses either undermine democratic values or exceed what current AI systems can safely handle.

The Pentagon disagreed.

According to officials, contractors cannot dictate how the military uses tools once they are lawfully acquired. The Department of Defense set a deadline for Anthropic to agree to unconditional use. When the company refused, the standoff escalated.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the Pentagon would move to designate Anthropic a “supply chain risk” - a label typically used for foreign adversaries.

A nuclear option The supply chain designation would effectively blacklist Anthropic from the defense industrial base - tens of thousands of contractors who do business with the Pentagon.

Attorneys speaking to local media described the move as the “contractual equivalent of nuclear war.”

President Trump went further on Truth Social, accusing Anthropic of trying to dictate how the military fights wars. He called the company’s leadership “left wing nut jobs” and said he would use the “Full Power of the Presidency” if necessary to force compliance.

He ordered a six-month phase-out of Anthropic’s technology across all federal agencies.

The rhetoric was not subtle. Nor were the stakes.

What did Pentagon want from Anthropic At the heart of the dispute is the Pentagon’s insistence that AI vendors agree to “any lawful use” of their systems.

Anthropic sought two explicit exceptions:

No use for mass domestic surveillance

No use in fully autonomous lethal weapons The Pentagon has said it has no interest in those applications. But it refused to accept contractual limits.

That tension also reflects a broader shift - how AI is moving from chatbots and code assistants into battlefield logistics, targeting systems, and intelligence fusion platforms.

Human rights groups have long warned about so-called “killer robots” - weapons that select and engage targets without human oversight. While partially autonomous systems are already used in conflicts such as Ukraine and Gaza, fully autonomous lethal systems remain controversial.

Anthropic’s position is that current frontier AI models are not reliable enough for that role.

The Pentagon’s position is that it, not Silicon Valley, determines acceptable military doctrine.

OpenAI steps in, or not? Determined to get what they want, the Trump administration has reportedly approached Anthropic’s rival, OpenAI, to fill the gap.

The rivalry between Anthropic and OpenAI dates back to 2021, when Amodei and several senior researchers left OpenAI over what he later described as “directional differences” - particularly around safety and alignment.

Yet, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly told employees that his company also does not support mass surveillance or autonomous lethal weapons.

In an internal memo, Altman wrote that humans should remain “in the loop” for high-stakes decisions and that OpenAI would seek red lines similar to Anthropic’s.