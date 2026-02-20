Elon Musk responds after Indian-origin man says Tesla drove him to ER when he fainted mid-drive

A Tesla owner has claimed that the company’s autonomous driving technology helped prevent a potentially fatal accident after he lost consciousness behind the wheel during a medical emergency. A Tesla owner shared how his vehicle prevented a crash after he lost consciousness, drawing a response from Elon Musk.

The incident gained widespread attention after Elon Musk personally responded to the viral post on X.

Taking to X, an Indian-origin man named Rishi Vohra shared a detailed account of the incident, describing how an ordinary drive suddenly turned into a frightening experience. He wrote, "My Tesla literally saved my life yesterday. What started as a normal drive turned terrifying fast. I unintentionally fasted for 17 hours, took some medicine, and had a severe allergic reaction."

According to Vohra, his condition worsened rapidly while he was driving on a freeway and speaking with his wife on the phone. He added, "My body shut down. I passed out while driving on the freeway, mid conversation with my wife on the phone."

How the car responded during the emergency Vohra said Tesla’s Full Self Driving system detected that he had lost consciousness through its driver monitoring system. He explained, "It detected I lost consciousness, immediately slowed, activated hazards, and safely pulled over to the shoulder. No crash. No danger to anyone else on the road."

He further revealed that his wife realised something was wrong when he suddenly stopped responding. Using Life360, she alerted emergency services, who located him within minutes. "They located me within 5 minutes," he wrote, adding that responders assisted him before the vehicle autonomously drove him to the emergency room.

"I walked in, got admitted, and they stabilised me overnight. I'm being discharged today, levels back to normal, feeling grateful and alive," he added, thanking both his wife and Tesla’s engineering team. "This isn't just convenience, it's life saving tech."

Elon Musk reacts as post goes viral Elon Musk himself responded to the post, writing simply, "Glad you’re ok!"

Take a look here at the post: