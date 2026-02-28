Anthropic vs Trump: Claude-maker's biggest rival weighs in; Sam Altman shares concerns

President Donald Trump has declared that the U.S. government will stop using artificial intelligence technology from Anthropic in all federal systems following a high-profile dispute with the Department of Defense (DoD) over ethical constraints on AI use. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors meeting (AFP)

Trump’s announcement, made via his social platform Truth Social, directs federal agencies to phase out Anthropic’s tools within six months and threatens broader consequences if the company fails to comply.

Anthropic is a leading AI startup behind the Claude model and emphasizes on safety guardrails on its AI.

Pentagon ultimatum to Anthropic and ethical red lines Anthropic was given a deadline by Defense Department officials on Friday at 5:01 p.m. ET to remove limitations on the use of its AI model, Claude, for fully autonomous weapons or domestic mass surveillance.

Although the Pentagon has stated that it does not plan to employ AI in those ways, it does mandate that AI companies let the use of their models "for all lawful purposes."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth demanded that Anthropic remove the long-drawn ethical red lines around mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei publicly rejected the demand, saying the company “cannot in good conscience accede” to requests that could compromise safety and democratic values.

Sam Altman aligns with Anthropic on Ethical AI use The phaseout affects Anthropic's Claude AI, a competitor to models from OpenAI, Google and Elon Musk's xAI, and one of the few AI tools integrated into U.S. military systems and classified networks.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, signalled support for some of Anthropic's ethical stances. Altman has publicly stated that he shares “red lines” against unrestricted military uses of AI similar to those Anthropic maintains, emphasising the risks of mass surveillance and unauthorised weaponisation.

On Friday morning, Altman told CNBC that businesses should collaborate with the military “as long as it is going to comply with legal protections.”