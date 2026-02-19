Why Sam Altman and Dario Amodei's awkward moment wasn't a surprise: Rivalry explained

As cameras clicked, PM Modi clasped the hands of Pichai and Altman and encouraged them to raise their arms. But when it came to Altman and Amodei, positioned next to each other, there was no handclasp. Instead, both lifted their fists, maintaining a careful physical distance.

Following the summit’s keynote, several global tech leaders joined Modi for a photo-op. Standing alongside him were Sundar Pichai and Anthropic’s Amodei, among others including Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang.

The awkwardness, caught on camera , quickly went viral on X, prompting memes and commentary. But for those familiar with the history between the two men and their companies, the moment felt less like a surprise and more like a symbolic snapshot of the split and competition in the AI world.

A brief but telling moment at the India AI Impact Summit has reignited interest in one of Silicon Valley's most closely watched rivalries. During a group photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei - the CEOs of OpenAI and Anthropic - notably avoided holding hands, opting instead to raise their fists.

The optics were subtle but unmistakable: two leaders at the forefront of generative AI, once colleagues, now running rival empires.

From colleagues to competitors The roots of the rivalry go back to 2021.

Amodei previously served as vice-president of research at OpenAI, playing a key role in developing large language models. In early 2021, he left the company along with several senior researchers, including his sister Daniela Amodei, to found Anthropic.

In a 2023 interview with Fortune, Amodei confirmed that his departure stemmed from “directional differences.” His concern: that simply scaling up models with more compute and data was not enough.

“You needed something in addition to just scaling the models up, which is alignment or safety. You don't tell the models what their values are just by pouring more compute into them,” he said.

That philosophical divide, speed and scale versus deliberate safety and alignment, has come to define the OpenAI–Anthropic contrast.

Two visions of AI development OpenAI: Rapid deployment, mass adoption OpenAI became a household name with the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, bringing advanced AI tools to millions of users worldwide. Under Altman, the company has pushed aggressively into product launches, enterprise partnerships, and global expansion.

Its strategy has often been characterised as: build cutting-edge systems fast, deploy widely, and refine through iteration and feedback.

Anthropic: Safety-first positioning Anthropic, meanwhile, markets itself as a research-driven AI safety company. Its flagship chatbot, Claude, emphasises “constitutional AI” - an approach designed to guide model behaviour using structured principles.

While Anthropic has also scaled rapidly and secured major investments, it has consistently framed itself as more cautious about alignment, governance, and long-term risk.

More than personal tension The rivalry is not simply personal; it reflects broader debates within the AI community:

Should frontier models be released quickly to democratise access?

Or should development be slowed to ensure stronger safety guardrails?

Is scaling alone enough to solve alignment challenges?

These questions have intensified as AI capabilities grow more powerful - and as governments worldwide begin crafting regulatory frameworks.

The summit moment in India unfolded against this backdrop. Leaders from major AI firms had gathered to discuss cooperation, governance, and the future of frontier models. Yet the body language between Altman and Amodei hinted at ongoing competitive and philosophical friction.

Why the moment resonated online In the age of viral clips, even minor gestures carry symbolic weight. Social media users quickly interpreted the raised fists as a quiet signal of rivalry.

The imagery of two AI titans declining a symbolic show of unity on a global stage made for irresistible commentary.

But beyond the memes, the episode underscores a reality: the AI race is as much about differing visions of responsibility as it is about technological prowess.

The bigger picture OpenAI and Anthropic remain among the most influential companies shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Both are building increasingly powerful models. Both speak about safety and alignment - albeit with different emphases and public messaging.

Whether their competition ultimately accelerates innovation, sharpens safety standards, or deepens divisions within the industry remains to be seen.