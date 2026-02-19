World nearing unprecedented AI capability, says Anthropic CEO, warns of dangers

The world is approaching an unprecedented stage of artificial intelligence development where systems could coordinate actions at superhuman speed, offering both transformative benefits and serious risks for humanity, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said on Thursday. CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, spoke at the India AI Impact Summit, warning of the dangers associated with AI. (REUTERS)

“The world is close to unprecedented AI capability that can coordinate at superhuman speed, bringing promise, and concerns for humanity,” he said.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Amodei said advances in artificial intelligence over the past few years have been “absolutely staggering,” noting that the summit marked the fourth major global AI meeting since the process began at Bletchley Park in 2023, news agency PTI reported.

Amodei warned that while AI holds the promise of curing long-incurable diseases, improving human health, and lifting billions out of poverty, it also poses risks related to autonomous behaviour, misuse by individuals and governments, and large-scale economic displacement.

He said India has a central role to play in addressing both the opportunities and dangers posed by AI, given its history of setting technology standards for the Global South and spreading humanitarian benefits through innovation, the report stated.

Speaking on India’s growing contribution and importance in the AI ecosystem, Amodei said the “energy and ambition” among Indian builders and enterprises were unlike anywhere else he had seen, following meetings with leaders and companies across the country, as per a report by ANI.

As a sign of Anthropic’s commitment to India, Amodei said the company has opened an office in Bengaluru, appointed Irina Ghose as managing director for Anthropic India, and announced partnerships with major Indian enterprises, including Infosys.

At the same summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ensuring children’s safety on AI platforms, addressing the gathering alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Amodei.

Separately, Anthropic’s Head of Beneficial Deployments Elizabeth Kelly said the company is already seeing the impact of building AI with communities rather than deploying it to them, citing partnerships with governments, educators, and non-profits in countries such as Rwanda and India, the ANI report noted.

Concerns around AI safety have intensified globally, with Amodei previously warning that AI could eliminate up to half of all entry-level white-collar jobs, and with public resignations reported at both Anthropic and OpenAI over ethical concerns related to the technology, according to a separate report by AFP.

Anthropic also warned last week that its latest chatbot models could be nudged toward knowingly supporting chemical weapon development and other serious crimes in limited ways.

