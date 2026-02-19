OpenAI's Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei avoid holding hands at AI summit: Their tense history

An awkward moment ensued at the India AI Summit stage this morning when the CEOs of rival AI firms OpenAI and Anthropic refused to hold hands for a group photograph. The awkwardness was caught on camera and has since become the subject of many jokes on social media. Sam Altman and Dario Amodei, CEOs of OpenAI and Anthropic, avoided holding hands for a photo at the AI summit.

While the moment has gone viral online, the awkwardness was not entirely unexpected. Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei had quit OpenAI in 2021 due to differences with Sam Altman.

Here’s what happened at the AI summit After the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit this morning, a handful of VIP tech leaders got onstage for a photograph with PM Narendra Modi. The group consisted of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, among others.

Once onstage, PM Modi held the hands of the two CEOs standing on either side of him — Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman — and encouraged them to raise their hands for a photograph.

The awkwardness became apparent when OpenAI’s Sam Altman and the CEO to his other side, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, refused to hold hands. Instead, they both raised their fists in the air.