Dario Amodei net worth update: Exploring Anthropic CEO massive wealth amid Trump dispute

A major clash has erupted between Donald Trump and artificial intelligence company Anthropic after the president ordered all US government agencies to stop using the firm’s technology. Who Is Dario Amodei? $7 Billion tech CEO behind Anthropic’s dispute with Trump (Bloomberg)

Who Is Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei? Dario Amodei is the co-founder and CEO of Anthropic. He previously worked as a researcher at OpenAI and Google Brain. In 2021, he left OpenAI to start Anthropic as a public benefit company with a strong focus on AI safety.

Amodei is now seen as one of the most important leaders in the AI industry. As of February 2026, his net worth is estimated to be around $7 billion, as per Forbes, which is mainly from his ownership stake in Anthropic. The company recently raised $30 billion in funding and reached a total valuation of $380 billion.

He has often said that powerful AI systems should have strict safety rules. On Thursday, he said his company “cannot in good conscience” allow the Pentagon to use its models without limitation.

In the statement Amodei also said that, “It is the Department’s prerogative to select contractors most aligned with their vision. But given the substantial value that Anthropic’s technology provides to our armed forces, we hope they reconsider.”

Also Read: Trump vs Anthropic: List of 5 key AI tools Pentagon, FEMA, USCIS are barred from using

“Our strong preference is to continue to serve the Department and our warfighters — with our two requested safeguards in place,” Amodei said.

“Should the Department choose to offboard Anthropic, we will work to enable a smooth transition to another provider, avoiding any disruption to ongoing military planning, operations, or other critical missions. Our models will be available on the expansive terms we have proposed for as long as required.”

Previously, he also stated that “These threats do not change our position: we cannot in good conscience accede to their request.”

What led to the dispute? Anthropic had signed a $200 million contract with the Pentagon in July. The issue began when the company refused to allow unlimited use of its AI models. Anthropic wanted clear guarantees that its technology would not be used for fully autonomous weapons or mass surveillance of Americans.

The Pentagon gave the company a deadline of 5:01 pm ET Friday to agree to its terms. That deadline passed without a deal.

After that, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that, “The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution.”

“Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY.”

“Therefore, I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology.”

“We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and will not do business with them again!”, he added.

Additionally, the Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth also reacted. He said he would “designate Anthropic a Supply-Chain Risk to National Security.”

“Anthropic’s stance is fundamentally incompatible with American principles,” Hegseth said.

“Their relationship with the United States Armed Forces and the Federal Government has therefore been permanently altered.”

“Anthropic will continue to provide the Department of War its services for a period of no more than six months to allow for a seamless transition to a better and more patriotic service.”

“America’s warfighters will never be held hostage by the ideological whims of Big Tech. This decision is final.”