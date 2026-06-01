Diddy and Daphne Joy's alleged sex tape sparks row amid 50 Cent feud; ‘It's wild’

The feud between 50 Cent and disgraced rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been a major talking point in hop. The talk escalated this weekend after a purportedly leaked video allegedly showed model and actor Daphne Joy, who has a child with 50 Cent, performing sexual acts with Diddy and a sex worker named Sly Diggler.

Daphne Joy (L) and rapper and producer P Diddy. (File Photo and @daphnejoy on Instagram)

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The authenticity of the videos remains unverified. It is also not clear how the videos found itself in the public domain.

Note: Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

However, given the backstory between Diddy and 50 Cent, the video has gone wildly viral on social media, with fans of Diddy, 50 Cent and Daphne Joy, losing it over the clips.

As of now, there has been no reaction from either Daphne Joy or Diddy's representatives. Diddy is currently at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, New Jersey.

DJ Vlad Makes Big Claim

DJ Vlad, a popular hip hop journalist who discusses all gossip in the community on his show ‘Vlad TV,’ appeared to confirm that the alleged sex tape is real. Vlad claimed that he had spoken to Sly Diggler who had alleged that the clips were forcefully recorded by Diddy using Diggler's phone.

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{{^usCountry}} "That's not coincidence, that's not just by chance," DJ Vlad said. "Someone actually took it from the very beginning... Now, I don't know where this came from, I never owned this video. I saw the video, saw a few minutes of it. And I got a screenshot from it... But this right here that leaked is the actual video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That's not coincidence, that's not just by chance," DJ Vlad said. "Someone actually took it from the very beginning... Now, I don't know where this came from, I never owned this video. I saw the video, saw a few minutes of it. And I got a screenshot from it... But this right here that leaked is the actual video. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I'm authenticating this video because a lot of people will say that this is A.I. or this is fake. But that video is 100% real. I have no idea where it came from... I don't think Sly knows where the leak came from, either. Maybe somebody hacked his phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm authenticating this video because a lot of people will say that this is A.I. or this is fake. But that video is 100% real. I have no idea where it came from... I don't think Sly knows where the leak came from, either. Maybe somebody hacked his phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I'm not sure... You got a guy that... is compensating for it in all types of extreme ways. Unfortunately, some of those ways are violent." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm not sure... You got a guy that... is compensating for it in all types of extreme ways. Unfortunately, some of those ways are violent." {{/usCountry}}

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Hip Hop Community Go Crazy Over Video

Since the leak, the hip-hop community has gone wild with reactions amid Diddy and 50 Cent's feud. Notably, 50 Cent has frequently mocked Diddy with AI-generated satirical images amid the latter's legal troubles. He also executive co-produced the docuseries, executive-produced the Netflix docuseries 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning'.

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Here are some of the reactions:

“Man that Daphne joy shit wild. She bad as hell tho lol,” wrote one.

“Daphne Joy was not a victim 😭,” said another.

“Diddy freak-off tape just leaked…,this time with Daphne Joy & Sly Diggler. At this point, how many more videos are out there? Is this the music industry’s darkest open secret finally exploding, or just tabloid noise? The real question: how many enablers and big names knew and stayed silent?” wrote another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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