University of Maryland Police have released new surveillance images in the search for Dilan Shaan Ashar, along with a video message from his parents. The 22-year-old University of Maryland student went missing late last week.

Dilan Shaan Ashar update: Police release new surveillance images, parents' video message amid search for University of Maryland student (University of Maryland Police Department/Facebook)

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Ashar was last seen on camera around 2:30 am local time on Friday, October 2, according to the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD), which said he was seen on campus at Terrapin Trail Garage.

In the recorded video message shared by police, his mother said, "Dilan, we love you so much and we hope you are safe. We want you home.”

The new surveillance photos shared by police show Ashar walking outside of TTG.

“As stated by Dilan’s family, he is without his cell phone, wallet, and any identification. We will continue to do our part. But we need your help in continuing to look for Dilan,” University of Maryland Police said in a Facebook post.

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“On October 2, in the late evening hours, during the initial video review, our Security Operations Center (SOC) found Dilan on camera at Terrapin Trail Garage (TTG) around 2:30 a.m., on October 2, 2026. Detectives and officers went over to TTG to begin the first search,” the post continued.

“Since the initial report on Friday, October 2, our patrol officers conducted checks of parking garages, wood lines, Lake Artemesia, and nearby parks. These checks have been re-occurring since Friday,” it said, adding that all the searches have “yielded no results.”

Dilan Shaan Ashar’s family speaks out

The last time Ashar’s parents communicated with him was around 6 pm on Thursday, October 1. Police said in an update over the weekend that they conducted a “systematic and methodical search” on Sunday, October 4.

Dilan’s mother, Binita Ashar, sought the public’s help to find her missing son, saying in a Facebook post, “Our son Dilan Ashar is missing, and we need your help.”

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“Please share this post, especially with anyone in College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, or the UMD community. Instead of messaging us, the best thing you can do is share it. We are grateful for every share,” she added. “Dilan, if you see this, we love you so much. You are not in trouble, and you don't need to explain anything. We just want you home. Call or text us anytime, day or night.”

Anyone with information about Ashar’s whereabouts is urged to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or submit a tip anonymously at https://umpd.umd.edu/contact-us/submit-tip.

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