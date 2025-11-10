Discriminatory hiring practices at Coca-Cola? AAG Dhillon drops massive reaction to claim

US assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon on Sunday reacted to a claim alleging discriminatory hiring practices at Coca-Cola. AAG Harmeet Dhillon reacted to the allegations from her official X handle. (Getty Images via AFP)

The claim came from an X account, which had tagged the official and personal handles of Dhillon when making the post. HT.com was unable to independently verify this claim.

What to know about the allegations and reaction

“ALLEGED DISCRIMINATORY HIRING PRACTICES AT COCA-COLA AGAINST WHITE PEOPLE,” the profile claimed. The post claimed that a person by the name of 'David' had sent in an application to the beverage company, and cited 20 years of experience. However, the application was allegedly rejected the next day, the post claimed.

Also Read | Mind the Gap: Why American companies are wrong to roll back DEI policies

It went on to allege that the same individual sent another application where he changed the name to ‘DeShawn’ and reduced the work experience to five years. This application was allegedly accepted and the individual got a shot at an interview, the post further claimed. The profile also claimed that they'd reached out to Coca-Cola and stated the response was “the accusation is untrue as the fake applicants’ qualifications were otherwise not identical.”

“This only makes it worse and confirms what we know. The fake applicant with the black name had LESS experience than the real applicant yet was offered an interview. This must be investigated. How many other white people were discriminated against by Coca Cola??,” the post read. The profile shared alleged text exchanges between ‘David’ and the company, and compared it to messages between ‘DeShawn’ and the company.

The post drew a reaction from AAG Dhillon from her official X handle.

Dhillon reacted with the eyes emoticon. However, there has been no official word from the Assistant Attorney General or the Justice Department on whether the US government is looking into this matter.

Coca-Cola's DEI policy

The company's official stance on diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) states: “Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are at the heart of our values and our growth strategy and play an important part in our company's success. We leverage the remarkable diversity of people across the world to achieve our purpose of refreshing the world and making a difference. Our aspiration is not only to mirror the diversity of the communities where we operate, but also to lead and advocate for a better shared future.”